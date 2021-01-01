Rap Basement

Ugly God Takes Issue With Fake MF DOOM Fans
93
0
Daz Dillinger Cooks With Dr. Dre & Kurupt In Death Row Throwback
132
0
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1072
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
966
0
Kendrick Lamar Sighting Sparks New Year Optimism

Posted By on January 1, 2021

Kendrick Lamar recently connected with a fan, prompting a wave of optimism that his new album will make 2021 a year to remember.

It’s become almost parody to suggest that 2020 was, as a general whole, a shitshow of apocalyptic proportions. And yet, as the New Year officially kicks off, many have opted to embrace hope and optimism moving forward; as they say, it’s always darkest before the dawn. Though it’s uncertain what the future will bring on a societal level, it’s looking likely that the early months will see an influx of massive albums from hip-hop’s Big Three — J. Cole, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar. For many, that alone is enough to bring great comfort.

Kendrick Lamar

 C Flanigan/Getty Images

While Drizzy and Cole have both confirmed titles for their upcoming endeavors, with Certified Lover Boy and The Fall Off respectively, Kendrick’s follow-up to 2017’s Pulitzer-Prize-winning DAMN. remains shrouded in mystery. Much like the artist behind it, who stands among the game’s most elusive figures. So much so that, like Andre 3000 and Frank Ocean before him, a simple sighting is enough to spark excitement from his extensive fanbase. After all, the man did once say that we as a group will be “alright,” and we could all use his wisdom right about now. 

As further details about his upcoming studio album remain relatively scarce, save for the long-rumored “rock influence” unearthed way back when, even the smallest bit of K Dot news is enough to get the ball rolling. Case in point, a recent sighting captured by one fan who actually crossed paths with the legendary emcee, a photo that naturally got the hopefuls all riled up at the prospect of new music. After all, it was confirmed that Kendrick would be performing some cuts from his forthcoming album this year, and if that isn’t cause for optimism — what is? 

Via HNHH

