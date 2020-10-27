Rap Basement

Kendrick Lamar Signs New Publishing Deal

Posted By on October 27, 2020

Kendrick Lamar signed a global admin deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, which was announced this week.

It might be time to get excited about a new album from Kendrick Lamar, as it was announced this week that he has just signed a new publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group.

The Top Dawg Entertainment artist, who has been sparking rumors with his mysterious pgLang record label, which includes the likes of Baby Keem and others, has been at the center of speculation for the last year and a bit as fans continue crossing their fingers for new music from the prolific rapper.

The 13-time GRAMMY winner might be nearing the release of something because, this week, it was revealed that he signed an exclusive global admin deal with Universal Publishing.


Prince Williams/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar is not only one of the greatest lyricists that has ever lived, but he has done as much or more than any artist to promote much needed change in our society through music,” said Jody Gerson, UMPG Chairman and CEO. “I and my colleagues at UMPG are deeply honored to be afforded the opportunity to join Kendrick, Anthony ‘Top Dawg’ Tiffith and the TDE family to help forward his unique and important vision.”

This comes after he inked a publishing deal with BMI last year. The status of that deal is unclear.


Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Recently, Kendrick was involved in rumors that he could be leaving Top Dawg Entertainment. The regular-silent rapper actually addressed the topic in a cryptic video shared on Top Dawg’s page

Do you think we’re nearing Kendrick SZN?

[via]

Via HNHH

