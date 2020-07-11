Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kendrick Lamar & The Weeknd Are Cleared After Rock Band Drops “Black Panther” Lawsuit
185
0
Kid Cudi, Eminem & Juice WRLD Hold Down This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
675
0
Boosie Badazz In House
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kendrick Lamar & The Weeknd Are Cleared After Rock Band Drops “Black Panther” Lawsuit

Posted By on July 11, 2020

“Pray For Me” gets a major win.

Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd are in the clear! Their hit record “Pray For Me,” which was featured on Marvel’s Black Panther soundtrack, became anthemic in its connection to Wakanda. Rock band Yeasayer sued K.Dot and The Weeknd, claiming they stole a “distinctive choral performance” from their 2007 track. The band claimed “Pray For Me” lifted “male voices singing in their highest registers with animated, pulsing vibrato.” Producers Doc McKinney and Frank Dukes were also listed in the lawsuit for “keeping the same number of voices in the same configuration, brightening the material and temporarily condensing the copied portion while generally retaining the original’s pulsing vibrato.”

According to Billboard, Yeasayer has dropped their lawsuit against the rapper and singer. The Weeknd, Frank Dukes, and Universal Music Group denied the allegations from the jump. K. Dot, Doc McKinney, Top Dawg Entertainment, Aftermath Records, and Interscope Records ignored the accusations for the most part, and weren’t named in the dismissal.

Meanwhile, fans are anxious to hear Kendrick’s new material. It has been rumored that K. Dot is working on a rock-influenced album, possibly drawing inspiration from the punk music world. K. Dot was infamously “canceled” (but not really) online after fans felt his absence of music to support the Black Lives Matter movement was suspect.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kid Cudi, Eminem & Juice WRLD Hold Down This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
172 525 13
0
Irv Gotti Says He & Drake Spoke After Controversial “Masterpiece” Album Statement
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Kendrick Lamar & The Weeknd Are Cleared After Rock Band Drops “Black Panther” Lawsuit
185
0
Kid Cudi, Eminem & Juice WRLD Hold Down This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
172
0
Irv Gotti Says He & Drake Spoke After Controversial “Masterpiece” Album Statement
146
0
Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
212
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Mir Fontane Question Everything
132
0
D Block Europe Plain Jane
132
0
JackBoy In My City
79
0
Sada Baby Good Wealthy
119
0
Walshy Fire, Ebhoni & Yung Tory Never Lonely
212
0
Uno The Activist Das Him
132
0
Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies Feat. Wale Walking Accomplishment
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

City Girls Feat. Doja Cat “P*ssy Talk” Video
463
0
The Weeknd Feat. Doja Cat “In Your Eyes” Video
251
0
G Herbo Feat. Lil Uzi Vert “Like This” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kendrick Lamar & The Weeknd Are Cleared After Rock Band Drops “Black Panther” Lawsuit
Kid Cudi, Eminem & Juice WRLD Hold Down This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Irv Gotti Says He & Drake Spoke After Controversial “Masterpiece” Album Statement