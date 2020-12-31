Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Roddy Ricch Teases New Music: “Let The Work Speak All 2021”
79
0
Eminem Announces NYE Special Plans
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1046
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
913
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kendrick Lamar To Perform New Music In 2021: Report

Posted By on December 31, 2020

Reports of a new Kendrick Lamar material come after his confirmed participation at the Roskilde Festival scheduled for mid-2021.

The ever-elusive Kendrick Lamar seems to be strategically stirring the pot as of late. After he remained quiet about his conversation with Big Sean, and avoided responding to Lupe Fiasco‘s comments about his lyrical ability, Kendrick took to the gram for a cryptic, since-deleted, post about his evolving relationship with TDE

Following all the mix-ups, the seeds for a new album began to grow. In October, Kendrick Lamar interviewed his cousin and recent-signee, Baby Keem. The two talked about the importance of changing up sounds and remaining polarizing. In that interview, Kendrick offered a reasonable explanation for his time off between albums and also confirmed that he was happy about the new direction he was headed in.

Following this news, people began to revere at the potential for new music from Kendrick, and the hype continued to grow after a TDE artist was rumored to be shooting a video late last month.  Although it was never confirmed that this video shoot was for Kendrick, we all love to hope that any news is good news. 

But now, we don’t just have to hope. The Rokslide Festival of Denmark gave us confirmation. In a recent press release, the festival announced that Kendrick would be headlining their event, and be performing new music during the last weekend of June 2021. 

Check out the full release below and let us know when you think we might hear some new Kendrick. 

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Roddy Ricch Teases New Music: “Let The Work Speak All 2021”
79 525 6
0
Eminem Announces NYE Special Plans
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Roddy Ricch Teases New Music: “Let The Work Speak All 2021”
79
0
Eminem Announces NYE Special Plans
159
0
Diddy Throws Another Maskless Celebration Amidst COVID-19
93
0
Pop Smoke’s Brother Reveals Their Final Conversation
199
0
Kendrick Lamar To Perform New Music In 2021: Report
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

XXXTENTACION Look At Me!
278
0
Dax Feat. Trippie Redd I Don't Want Another Sorry
132
0
Lil Durk Feat. YNW Melly Free Jamell
371
1
Playboi Carti Sky
304
0
Azizi Gibson Feat. Shofu Baileys + Bullshit
251
0
Kid Trunks Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Universal
238
1
Xavier Wulf Hold Steady
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Durk “Coming Clean” Video
159
0
Mama’s Baby
172
1
The Kid LAROI Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Tragic” Video
185
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Roddy Ricch Teases New Music: “Let The Work Speak All 2021”
Eminem Announces NYE Special Plans
Diddy Throws Another Maskless Celebration Amidst COVID-19