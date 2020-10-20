Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Yachty Reveals He Made $1 Million For Writing City Girls’ “Act Up”
66
0
Lil Yachty Announces New Mixtape “Michigan Boy Boat”
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1032
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
794
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kendrick Lamar’s Album Coming “Soon Soon,” Says Punch

Posted By on October 20, 2020

With hype picking up, Punch provides an intriguing update on the status of Kendrick Lamar’s anticipated new album.

Kendrick Lamar is a truly rare sort of artist, one that can shift the culture upon releasing a new album. Beyond that, he’s one of the few rappers who doesn’t need to drop on a consistent basis, having earned the undying loyalty of his fans through his compelling and innovative music. On that note, Kenny recently confirmed that he’d be emerging with a reinvented sound, citing his desire to keep himself creatively stimulated with every release. Other than that, however, details surrounding his upcoming studio album are utterly scarce.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

And then we have Punch. While the TDE President has been somewhat vocal, albeit vague, about Kendrick’s next release, it should be noted that he’s also notorious for trolling, taking the piss out of eager fans. As such, his words should always be taken with more than a few grains of salt — especially when they’re on the optimistic side. 

On that note, Punch recently answered a fan inquiring about a potential release date, teasing that Kenny’s album would be arriving “pretty soon.” Upon being asked for clarification, Punch doubled down with a “soon soon,” though he does admit he’s been saying the same thing since DAMN. In fact, it’s never quite clear as to when Punch is being serious, which ultimately makes his Twitter feed so enjoyable to unpack. On the topic of Kendrick’s new album, however, it does feel like the wheels are indeed in motion — do you think it’s going to arrive before the end of the year?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Yachty Reveals He Made $1 Million For Writing City Girls’ “Act Up”
66 525 5
0
Lil Yachty Announces New Mixtape “Michigan Boy Boat”
66 525 5
0

Recent Stories

Lil Yachty Reveals He Made $1 Million For Writing City Girls’ “Act Up”
66
0
Lil Yachty Announces New Mixtape “Michigan Boy Boat”
66
0
Ice Cube Reacts To Eric Trump Praising Him & 50 Cent
146
0
DeJ Loaf Reveals Debut Album Tracklist: Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, Big Sean, & More
119
0
The Alchemist Shares “The Food Villain” Tracklist
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Snoop Dogg Feat. Ice Cube, Lady Of Rage, Nate Dogg & MC Ren Set It Off
79
0
Calboy Gang Gang
53
0
Pap Chanel & Future Feat. Herion Young Gucci Bucket Hat
119
0
KOTA The Friend Dragon
146
0
Lil Yachty & Sada Baby Not Regular
185
0
Nicki Minaj Feat. Eminem Roman's Revenge
146
0
Luh Kel Real
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Doley Bernays “Sugar Hill” Video
185
0
Said Sum Remix
146
0
Young Dolph “The Land” Video
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Yachty Reveals He Made $1 Million For Writing City Girls’ “Act Up”
Lil Yachty Announces New Mixtape “Michigan Boy Boat”
Ice Cube Reacts To Eric Trump Praising Him & 50 Cent