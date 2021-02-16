Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
79
0
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
13036
2
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
1337
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN” Continues Insane Billboard Streak

Posted By on February 16, 2021

Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN” continues to be a mainstay on the Billboard 200 charts, where it has remained since its release.

Sometimes, an album simply has staying power. A refreshing quality in this era of instant gratification, during which projects are churned out at a breakneck pace. It’s part of the reason why Kendrick Lamar is widely regarded as a generational talent, an artist capable of penning challenging prose while shaping and steering the cultural sound. While many fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his new album, it’s clear that DAMN has yet to fade from the public’s consciousness. 

Kendrick Lamar

Chris Weeks/Getty Images

So much so that it has been a mainstay on the Billboard 200 charts for a staggering two hundred consecutive weeks, as reported by HipHopDX. That means it has been present since its release in April 2017, climbing up and down throughout the years but never enough to leave entirely. Should it remain on the Top 200 for another five weeks, Kendrick’s DAMN will have officially spent four years straight on the charts. It’s no wonder that Kenny has opted to take his time in releasing a new album — though it’s likely his next project will quickly make itself at home on the charts upon its eventual release. 

Though the debate about Kendrick’s best album will forever rage on, it’s evident that DAMN will have amassed a sizable group of supporters in the years since it has been released. After all, the project did earn Kendrick his first Pulitzer Prize, an honor that speaks to his incredible songwriting acumen. Clearly, even the most challenging lyricism can find commercial success — look no further than the success of DAMN, still going strong after all these years. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
79 525 6
0
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
79
0
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
93
0
Young Thug Drowns His Daughter In Gucci For Her 9th Birthday
93
0
Nipsey Hussle’s “Victory Lap” Turns 3
119
0
Ice-T Turns 63: Happy Birthday To The OG
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

YNW Bortlen Feat. Toosii Lovey Dovey
146
0
Lupe Fiasco Put You On Game
119
0
Fat Ray Feat. Danny Brown Dopeman Heaven
199
0
Joey Fatts Better Days
185
0
Nef The Pharaoh Feat. DaBoii Mentions
212
0
Megan Thee Stallion Southside Forever Freestyle
212
0
Big L Put It On
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tory Lanez – Big Tipper (feat. Melii, Lil Wayne) [Official Music Video]
185
0
Extended Version | 50 Cent feat. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez – “Part of the Game” | Video
225
1
Lil Durk Feat. Lil Baby “Finesse Out The Gang Way” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
Young Thug Drowns His Daughter In Gucci For Her 9th Birthday