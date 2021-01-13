Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang Collaborates With Calvin Klein

We’re waiting on a new album from Kendrick Lamar who’s remained over the past few years. There have been rumblings on what we could expect next but nothing has been cemented yet. However, it’s coming. We know this because of a recent tweet from Ab-Soul as well as the festival bookings that initially built anticipation for Kendrick’s next album.

However, the rapper and Dave Free’s pGLang are also beginning to make some major moves in the near future, starting with a collaboration with Calvin Klein. On pGLang’s Instagram page, they unveiled the “pGLang for Calvin Klein” campaign. The collab with CK will include a series of videos from artists such as Baby Keem, Ryan Destiny Brent Faiyaz, Amber Wagner, Keith Powers, Travis Bennett, and Exavier that will all be directed by Dave Free.

A second post was shared teasing the series. Tomorrow, they will begin unveiling videos for the series, beginning with Mecca Allah. The Dave Free-directed teaser offers a glimpse into the aesthetic and sound that we’ll be getting from pGLang and Calvin Klein’s new collab.

Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free launched pGLang last year, a media company that’s geared towards creatives. “Our community speaks different language,” a statement on the website read upon its launch. “Our community speaks music, film, television, art, books, and podcasts — because sometimes we have to use different languages to get the point of our stories across.”