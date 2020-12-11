Rap Basement

Lil Wayne Allegedly Sold Masters In Nine-Figure Deal
Griselda Drop "Conflicted" Movie & Soundtrack Release Date
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
Keri Hilson Announces That She’s Pregnant

Posted By on December 11, 2020

R&B singer-songwriter Keri Hilson made a surprise announcement earlier today (December 11) when she posted a photo on Instagram of her pregnant belly.

Congratulations are in order for R&B singer-songwriter Keri Hilson, who just announced today (December 11) that she’s pregnant with her first child.

Keri Hilson announces Pregnancy pregnant
Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The No Boys Allowed songstress was practically glowing in the series of pictures that she posted, and looks to be that she’s about five or six months preggo judging by the flicks and her usual small frame. The post included no caption aside from a few smiley face emojis, which left many of her 2.4 million followers in shock but also with intentions of sending her plenty of well-wishes. Countless celebrity friends like her Think Like A Man co-star Meagan Good, The Real Housewives Of Atlanta castmate Porsha Williams, fellow soul singers Amerie and Lil Mo plus thousands of others all chimed in to give the mother-to-be their best and send notes of love. 

While we’re sure many people are wondering who the baby daddy is, it honestly just isn’t any of our business until she’s ready to announce it herself. It’s also perfectly possible that she went along and decided to go it alone, which if so is commendable and we wish her nothing but positivity. However, we do hope that the singer that gave us hits like “Pretty Girl Rock,” “Turnin Me On” alongside  Lil Wayne and “The Way I Are” with Timbaland has found the same type of love that she’s known for singing about. As many of you already know, Keri stated a few year ago that she’s “single by choice” after past relationships with pro athletes Ricardo Lockette and Serge Ibaka. That may still be the case now, and we commend her either way for stepping into motherhood on her own terms and looking beautiful at the same time. 

Congratulations again, Keri Hilson! Peep her pregnancy announcement post via Instagram below:

Via HNHH

Keri Hilson Announces That She's Pregnant
