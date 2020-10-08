Rap Basement

Kevin Durant Demands New Jay Rock Music

Posted By on October 8, 2020

Following a notable absence following “Redemption,” Jay Rock assures Kevin Durant that he’s been steadily working on some new music.

In 2018, Jay Rock‘s Redemption was one of the year’s sleeper hits, an album that went largely celebrated by fans and critics alike. Since then, however, it has been largely quiet for the Black Hippy OG, who has been presumably cooking up on his fourth studio album behind-the-scenes. And while Redemption does boast a solid amount of replay value, the desire to hear some new music from the TDE lyricist has certainly begun to set it — just ask Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

Jay Rock Kevin Durant

Leon Bennett/Getty Images, Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

A dominant force in the NBA, the 32-year-old Durant recently took to Twitter to request — nay, demand — some new music from Jay Rock. “Yo
@jayrock, I kno you’re making music right now. I wanna hear it,” he writes, tagging the rapper on Twitter. It didn’t take long for Jay Rock himself to slide through and issue a response, assuring Durant that his assessment is indeed correct — though he neglects to provide any concrete update as to whether or not he intends on dropping anytime soon.

“Yes sirr no question champ,” writes Jay Rock, confirmation that he’s been putting in work in the studio. Unfortunately, guessing the TDE release schedule is far from an easy task, with the label having recently developed a reputation for lengthy delays; lest we forget that ScHoolboy Q recently expressed interest in dropping a new album, though talk of that nature has since ceased. In any case, take Jay Rock’s words as reassurance that the ball is rolling, and who knows — perhaps Kevin Durant will receive his wish before year’s end. 

Via HNHH

