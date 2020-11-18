Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Sheck Wes Is Eligible For The 2020 NBA Draft
146
0
DaBaby Previews Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Brother
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1403
4
Fat Fool Rappers & Ball Players
834
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kevin Gates Explains Why He’s So Happy: “I’m Not In The Streets Anymore”

Posted By on November 18, 2020

Kevin Gates says that, for the first time in his life, he can smile.

If you’re following Kevin Gates on social media, you’ve definitely seen the 34-year-old rapper pop up on your feed with a huge smile on his face, hanging out with his family or just going about his daily routine.

As of late, he’s been uploading 30-minute videos that show him in the car, in the store, and more, just living his life and showcasing his newfound happiness. He’s really gotten his life in order, getting in shape and spending more time with his wife and kids post-prison, removing the toxic elements from his old being. After The Shade Room posted one of his latest updates, he stepped into the comments section to explain just why he’s got such a positive aura to him these days.

“@theshaderoom All praise to the most High God Allah, for the first time in my life i can smile,” said Kevin Gates, which is truly heartwarming to read. “I am Free, I’m not in the streets anymore – I’ve suffered and I’ve paid severely, but I’ve never folded under pressure to be aware is to be alive I’ve witness things that the strongest could not stomach, I have had family and friends turn against me, but throughout it all still I stand I love you all- I challenge you to live -I challenge you to do something you never thought about doing -I challenge you to choose happiness over depression in closing I come as I leave – Upright, Independent, and Fearless, #KhazaComingSoon #HaveABeautifulDay #CarryOn.”

In our recent cover story with Gates, the rapper detailed the beginning of his journey toward happiness. If you’re a fan of his, we encourage you to give it a read here.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Sheck Wes Is Eligible For The 2020 NBA Draft
146 525 11
0
DaBaby Previews Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Brother
66 525 5
0

Recent Stories

Sheck Wes Is Eligible For The 2020 NBA Draft
146
0
DaBaby Previews Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Brother
66
0
Kevin Gates Explains Why He’s So Happy: “I’m Not In The Streets Anymore”
79
0
Kanye West & Lil Baby Shooting Video For “Hurricanes” Collab
132
0
KXNG Crooked Wants A Bigger West Coast Presence In Verzuz
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tierra Whack Peppers And Onions
93
0
Tierra Whack Feel Good
93
0
Key Glock All Of That
106
0
Russ Feat. Busta Rhymes Line Em Up
146
0
Future & Lil Uzi Vert My Legacy
146
0
Hit-Boy Feat. Big Sean & Fivio Foreign Salute
265
0
Lil Pump Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DaBaby Feat. Young Thug “BLIND” Video
172
0
2 Chainz Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Duval “Can’t Go For That” Video
238
0
Lil Wayne Feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby “NFL” Video
291
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Sheck Wes Is Eligible For The 2020 NBA Draft
DaBaby Previews Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Brother
Kevin Gates Explains Why He’s So Happy: “I’m Not In The Streets Anymore”