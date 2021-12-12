Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Stevie J Plans To Speak With Attorneys After Delta Kicked Him Off Flight
450
0
New Dr. Dre & Eminem Collab Track Preview Has Surfaced
649
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2594
1
Papoose November
1482
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Key Glock Leads Young Dolph Tribute At Rolling Loud L.A.

Posted By on December 12, 2021

Paper Route Empire artists Key Glock, Snupe Bandz, and Paper Route Woo, along with O.T. Genasis, paid homage to Young Dolph at Rolling Loud.

People across the world continue to mourn the loss of Young Dolph. The rapper was shot and killed in Memphis in November while visiting a local cookie shop. Friends, fans, supporters, and the rap game as a whole paid tribute and reflected on the impact he had on the game.


 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

It was only right that he was honored by some of his closest friends in the industry during Rolling Loud Los Angeles. On Saturday, a few members of the Paper Route Empire roster, along with O.T. Genasis paid tribute to Dolph. Paper Route Woo and Snupe Bandz emerged on stage where they performed a few songs in homage to Dolph before the late rapper’s blood cousin, Key Glock, hit the stage alongside O.T. Genasis, where they performed “Preach” while the crowd sang along to every word.

Shortly after the performance, Rolling Loud’s official Instagram page also honored the rapper. Sharing a photo of Dolph, they captioned the pic, “Love Live Dolph.” Tariq Cherif, RL co-founder, wrote in the comment section of the page, “Since 2017 it’s been [love] I can’t believe this shit man.”

Dolph was a staple at Rolling Loud. In the past few years, he performed four times on their stage and each time, his fans would show out.

Check out clips of the tribute to Young Dolph below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section. 

[Via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Stevie J Plans To Speak With Attorneys After Delta Kicked Him Off Flight
450 525 34
0
LeBron James Loves Tory Lanez’s New 80s Album
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Stevie J Plans To Speak With Attorneys After Delta Kicked Him Off Flight
450
0
New Dr. Dre & Eminem Collab Track Preview Has Surfaced
649
0
LeBron James Loves Tory Lanez’s New 80s Album
212
0
Rick Ross Releases “Richer Than I Ever Been” Production Credits
265
1
Alicia Keys & Ne-Yo Stand Out On This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

The WRLDFMS Tony Williams & Chandler Moore Anymore
146
0
Alicia Keys Feat. Pusha T Plentiful
106
0
Juice WRLD Feat. Polo G & Trippie Redd Feline
146
0
FRVRFRIDAY Time & It's Order
159
0
Stunna Gambino Man Down
146
0
Wiz Khalifa, Cardo & Sledgren Blacc Tarantino
212
0
Bankrol Hayden No Drama
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
424
0
Polo G “Fortnight” Video
318
0
Smiley “Made It” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Stevie J Plans To Speak With Attorneys After Delta Kicked Him Off Flight
New Dr. Dre & Eminem Collab Track Preview Has Surfaced
LeBron James Loves Tory Lanez’s New 80s Album