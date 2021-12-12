Key Glock Leads Young Dolph Tribute At Rolling Loud L.A.

People across the world continue to mourn the loss of Young Dolph. The rapper was shot and killed in Memphis in November while visiting a local cookie shop. Friends, fans, supporters, and the rap game as a whole paid tribute and reflected on the impact he had on the game.



It was only right that he was honored by some of his closest friends in the industry during Rolling Loud Los Angeles. On Saturday, a few members of the Paper Route Empire roster, along with O.T. Genasis paid tribute to Dolph. Paper Route Woo and Snupe Bandz emerged on stage where they performed a few songs in homage to Dolph before the late rapper’s blood cousin, Key Glock, hit the stage alongside O.T. Genasis, where they performed “Preach” while the crowd sang along to every word.

Shortly after the performance, Rolling Loud’s official Instagram page also honored the rapper. Sharing a photo of Dolph, they captioned the pic, “Love Live Dolph.” Tariq Cherif, RL co-founder, wrote in the comment section of the page, “Since 2017 it’s been [love] I can’t believe this shit man.”

Dolph was a staple at Rolling Loud. In the past few years, he performed four times on their stage and each time, his fans would show out.

