HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Key Glock Says The Rap Game Is “Watered Down”

Posted By on September 4, 2021

Key Glock chimes in on the state of Hip-Hop.

Paper Route Empire’s crown prince has a few thoughts about today’s state of Rap as Key Glock took to social media to let off a simple thought.

“Rap game watered down,” he penned in a post to his Instagram Stories.

While seemingly unprompted, the statement naturally sparked a slew of responses, wading in a mix of concurrence to those that directly paint Glock as a part of the problem. While it’s easy to agree with his statement, painting him as a culprit is certainly subjective.

While weaved into the mainframe of southern Hip-Hop’s current rising class, Glock’s unique position with Young Dolph‘s Paper Route imprint certainly places him at the advantage of moving along at his own pace as opposed to other contemporaries throughout his native Memphis and neighboring Atlanta.

This year, Glock and Dolph linked up to deliver on Dum and Dummer 2, marking Glock’s sole release of the year, however, he has since teased the arrival of another outing.

“9/?/21,” he cryptically tweeted at the tail end of August. As a solo artist, Glock hasn’t offered any full-length projects since last year’s Yellow Tape project. No word yet on just what he’s cooking up next.

While we await what he’s stored up, sound off with your thoughts down below. Is the rap game watered down?

Via HNHH

