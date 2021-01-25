Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cardi B’s Next Single Reportedly On The Way
66
0
Lil Uzi Vert Wants To Work With This Former Child Star
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
11409
1
Wiz Khalifa
1601
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Keyshia Cole Apologizes For Verzuz Lateness

Posted By on January 25, 2021

After drawing heat from fans over her tardiness to the Verzuz stage, Keyshia Cole took a moment to apologize for her lack of punctuality.

In some instances, being fashionably late is basically a necessity. Yet in the case of Keyshia Cole, who showed up one hour late to her recent Verzuz battle with Ashanti, many viewers were not impressed with the discourteous move. Already, fans had grown weary with the myriad delays that impacted the event, and when Keyshia’s unwillingness to deal with a visual technical issue left her missing in action, a wave of frustration swept tsunami-like over social media.

Mindy Small/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Now that a few days have passed and some of the dust has settled on the otherwise enjoyable and successful event, Keyshia Cole has taken a moment to address her tardiness “I want to apologize for not sitting my ass in that seat, because I was there and I should’ve sat down,” during an Instagram Live session on Sunday. “I should’ve just sat in the seat, no matter if I felt like the visual wasn’t clear or they said my music wasn’t gonna be right or whatever it was.” 

In fairness, Cole explained that she was hesitant to have her performance, and by extension, the battle as a whole, join the ranks of Verzuz matches plagued by technical difficulties; look no further than Ludacris and Nelly‘s anticipated event, which was ultimately impacted by some dubious internet connectivity. Upon being informed by OT Genasis (with whom she performed a beef-ending duet of “Love”) that her visuals were on the blurry side, Cole feared the worst. “I was really skeptical about that,” she explained. “I don’t want to go on and they not see me and I’m looking blurry, the connection is not right and everything like that.” 

Check out her take on the situation below, and be sure to show some love to Keyshia Cole for holding it down against Ashanti in one of Verzuz’s many record-shattering events. Who do you think won their match-up?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Keyshia Cole (@keyshiacole)

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cardi B’s Next Single Reportedly On The Way
66 525 5
0
Lil Uzi Vert Wants To Work With This Former Child Star
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Cardi B’s Next Single Reportedly On The Way
66
0
Lil Uzi Vert Wants To Work With This Former Child Star
79
0
Bizarre Of D12 Back In The Studio After Hospital Scare
66
0
HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Lil Wayne, Fat Joe, BRS Kash, Young Dolph, & More
146
0
Ace Hood Says He Was “Flattered” By Meek Mill Comparison
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

The Lox Recognize
79
0
Azealia Banks Murda She Wrote
106
0
Dave East Mercedes Talk
93
0
Fredo Back To Basics
66
0
Lil Mosey Holy Water
172
0
Nechie Feat. Lil Durk Like A Dream
119
0
D'Angelo Feat. Method Man & Redman Left & Right
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
146
0
Higher
106
0
Throat Baby (Remix)
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cardi B’s Next Single Reportedly On The Way
Lil Uzi Vert Wants To Work With This Former Child Star
Bizarre Of D12 Back In The Studio After Hospital Scare