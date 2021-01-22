Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Keyshia Cole Brings Out O.T. Genasis For “Love” Performance During Ashanti “Verzuz”
212
0
Charlamagne Tha God Is “Not Mad At” Lil Wayne & Kodak Black For Trump Pardon
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa
1350
0
Doc D Planetory Destruction
966
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Keyshia Cole Brings Out O.T. Genasis For “Love” Performance During Ashanti “Verzuz”

Posted By on January 21, 2021

After beefing over his remix to the track with his “Never Knew” single, the two artists showed that it was all love.

We’re currently in the thick of Keyshia Cole and Ashanti’s Verzuz and fans are excited about taking this trip down R&B memory lane. Things were off to a rocky start when Keyshia was over an hour late to the event, and once she arrived, she was eager to get things started. The pair of award-winning singers played some of their greatest hits and fan-favorite tracks as they shared bits of history around the development of their songs.

Keyshia shared a story of how she was almost signed to Death Row before performing “Playa Cardz Right” featuring Tupac Shakur, and Ashanti discussed filming the music video for “Rain On Me” after singing her hit. Over 1 million people have been tuned in from the start of this Verzuz, including Lil Jon, Slim Thug, Lil Mo, Eric Bellinger, Lala Anthony, Faith Evans, Stevie J, Karrueche Tran, Queen Naija, Tamar Braxton, Warren G, Papoose, Layton Greene, Kash Doll, Sevyn, and many more.

This Verzuz may not be over, but a highlight that fans can’t stop talking about is the surprise guest that came out when Keyshia Cole performed “Love.” None other an O.T. Genasis popped up by Keyshia’s side to help sing the song that once caused division between the two artists. Genasis previously remixed the track for his “Never Knew” Crip-centered single, but Keyshia took issue with that because she hadn’t been contacted about her song being sampled. 

After weeks of beefing, Keyshia and O.T. reportedly made up but fans were happy to see that they were able to presently laugh about the experience. It’s safe to say that the rapper thoroughly enjoyed his R&B moment. Check it out below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Charlamagne Tha God Is “Not Mad At” Lil Wayne & Kodak Black For Trump Pardon
119 525 9
0
Rowdy Rebel Drops Snippet To First Post-Prison Song
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Keyshia Cole Brings Out O.T. Genasis For “Love” Performance During Ashanti “Verzuz”
212
0
Charlamagne Tha God Is “Not Mad At” Lil Wayne & Kodak Black For Trump Pardon
119
0
Rowdy Rebel Drops Snippet To First Post-Prison Song
132
0
DaniLeigh Gets Dragged & Accused Of Colorism For New “Yellow Bone” Song
278
0
Ja Rule Explains How The Feds Destroyed His World During 50 Cent Beef
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

DJ Scheme & Juice WRLD Buck 50
13
0
Ashanti 235 (2:35 I Want You)
172
0
Tiesto & Ty Dolla $ign The Business Part II
185
0
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA Lo Vas A Olvidar
172
0
Ludacris Feat. Three 6 Mafia, I-20 & Lil Fate Go 2 Sleep
185
0
BRS Kash Feat. DaBaby & City Girls Throat Baby (Go Baby) (Remix)
212
0
BRS Kash Feat. Mulatto Kash App
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Zay Osama’s Christian Dior Bag Holds A Few Lavish Surprises
119
0
$NOT Feat. iann dior “Like Me” Video
278
1
DaBaby “Masterpiece” Video
371
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Keyshia Cole Brings Out O.T. Genasis For “Love” Performance During Ashanti “Verzuz”
Charlamagne Tha God Is “Not Mad At” Lil Wayne & Kodak Black For Trump Pardon
Rowdy Rebel Drops Snippet To First Post-Prison Song