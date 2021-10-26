Keyshia Cole Co-Signs Meek Mill Questioning Labels About Money

Artists have long complained about their relationships with their record labels, particularly as it pertains to financial issues. We have repeatedly reported on music artists openly stating that they believe their labels have been cheating them or hiding their money moves over the years, and recently, Meek Mill tweeted that he’s searching for a few good attorneys to help him get things in order.

“I haven’t get paid from music and I don’t know how much money labels make off me!!!!!” he wrote. “I need lawyers asap!!!”

Meek added, “Ask the record label? how much have you spent on my as a artist? them you ask how much have you made off me as a artist? I’m about to make my record deal public by Monday just to let the world see what these people on!!!” Screenshots of the tweets went viral and Keyshia Cole jumped in to co-sign Meek’s frustrations.

“Never received a check from any record label, period,” Keyshia said. “But I just thought about that the other day. It’s nothing wrong with Obtaining Audit Atterney’s so that you’re aware of where every dollar went. Trust me. A lot gets ‘Lost in the sauce.'” When The Shade Room uploaded Keyshia and Meek’s post, Tyrese chimed in with his opinions in the comment section.

“Most of us who were signed 20 years ago we should ALL DEMAND OUR MASTERS be reverted back to us,” wrote Tyrese. “Yeah I said it by Dec 2022 I will own 5 of my masters from releases over the years…… Speak up on it or they will keep collecting off of your body of work.” Check it out below.



