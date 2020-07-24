Rap Basement

Keyshia Cole Continues To Press Ashanti About “Verzuz” By Reposting Fan’s Message

Posted By on July 23, 2020

Keyshia Cole is ready to share the stage with Ashanti, and she’s turning up the heat on the “Foolish” singer.

It looks like that comment last night was a challenge for Ashanti. Singers Keyshia Cole and Ashanti’s names became trending topics on Twitter last night (July 22) after Keyshia was spotted in the comments of Snoop Dogg and DMX‘s Verzuz. It was later shared that Ashanti and Keyshia were speaking to one another, and it was speculated by fans that Keyshia wants to do a Verzuz of her own with Ashanti as her musical “opponent.”

Ashanti, Keyshia Cole, Verzuz
Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

On Thursday (July 23), the rumors were laid to rest when Keyshia confirmed that she does, indeed, want to go song-for-song with her fellow R&B chart-topper. On her Instagram Story, Keyshia reposted a fan’s request to see the two ladies on the popular Apple Music-Instagram series. A fan wrote directly to the “Foolish” singer: “@Ashanti do the Verzuz with @KeyshiaCole & stop f*cking playing we wanna cry !”

The Shade Room took a screenshot of Keyshia’s repost and, right on time, O.T. Genasis crept up in the comments. The rapper, who previously had a little bit of a beef with Keyshia over sampling her song “Love,” dropped off two emojis that let it be known that he would be tuning in. ” ,” he wrote. Now, all we need is for Ashanti to confirm that she’s ready for the Verzuz—but she may have already done that back in May. While on Instagram Live with Fat Joe, Ashanti was asked if she would share the Verzuz stage with Keyshia Cole, and she enthusiastically said if the fans want to see it, she was open to it.

Via HNHH

