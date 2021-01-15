Keyshia Cole & Elijah Blake Belt Out Her “Enough Of No Love” Hit While On Private Jet

For what fans are hoping is the last time, Keyshia Cole and Ashanti’s Verzuz has been rescheduled. The epic Apple Music event will take place on Thursday, January 21, and due to concerns regarding rising COVID-19 numbers, Verzuz will return to hosting their battles in separate locations for safety purposes. The first scheduled date for this matchup was delayed after it was reported that Ashanti contracted coronavirus, and now that she’s recovered, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are taking extra precautions to ensure everyone involves remains healthy.

Showing that she’s ready for anything, Keyshia Cole gave fans a sneak peek into what she has in store for Verzuz. The R&B powerhouse has been teasing her forthcoming project for some time as she’s taken minor breaks from social media in order to grind out the album in the studio. Yet, instead of previewing a new track, Keyshia shared a post where she’s seen singing her “Enough of No Love” hit from 2012. She shared a video of herself along with Elijah Blake on a private jet as they jammed out to her song.

“N*ggas be running from they past, while running from yo future! Pun intended!” penned Keyshia in the caption. “Meanwhile I was all about my business!! #Verzuz #Album8 period #EnoughOfNoLove My brother @sirelijahblake @kelseyashley_ was there and @cancerblake shot the video!!! Say less.”

Fans have been speculating just what she may have been talking about in that caption, but we’ll let the public be the judge. Check out Keyshia belting out her track below.