Khalid Shares “Scenic Drive” Tracklist Ft. Alicia Keys, Ari Lennox, JID, Majid Jordan, 6LACK & More

One of the most prolific voices out of the Pop and R&B scenes is back with another project. Khalid has continued his world domination since the release of his debut studio album American Teen, and its follow-up, Free Spirit, topped the charts in 2019. There is a third album on the horizon but ahead of that release, Khalid is sharing a nine-track project in December.

The singer has been teasing Scenic Drive and hours ago he officially shared the tracklist that includes features that have fans’ tongues wagging.





Artists like Alicia Keys, 6LACK, Lucky Daye, Kiana Ledé, Majid Jordan, Smino, Quin, and Dreamville’s Ari Lennox and JID will help round out Scenic Drive. In the caption to his post showing the project’s cover art, Khalid penned a message about his forthcoming effort.

“Here we go! I’m so grateful to have worked with so many amazing/talented artists on this project!” he wrote. “Also, I’m so excited for everyone to hear this and live with it. I’m always nervous to release new music but can honestly say this is a project I’ll hold close to my heart forever. I wanna thank everyone from the producers to the features for bringing this to life! Scenic Drive, the tape. December 3rd.”

Check out the tracklist below and let us know if Scenic Drive, slated for release on December 3, is on your radar.

Tracklist

1. Intro ft. Alicia Keys

2. Present

3. Backseat

4. Retrograde ft. 6LACK and Lucky Daye

5. Brand New ft. Quin

6. All I Feel Is Rain ft. JID

7. Voicemail ft. Kiana Ledé

8. Open ft. Majid Jordan

9. Scenic Drive ft. Smino and Ari Lennox



