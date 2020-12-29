Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Pyrex Whippa Diagnosed With Dissociative Amnesia, Doesn’t Remember Who He Is
66
0
“Sicko Mode” Becomes One Of The Most Streamed Songs Ever
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
979
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
874
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Khia Throws Shade At Mariah Carey

Posted By on December 29, 2020

Khia is throwing shade at the legendary songstress.

These days, whenever Philadelphia born artist Khia is making headlines, it’s usually for an unprovoked attack she’s launched on someone, just this year accusing television personality Tamar Braxton of faking her suicide attempt in August, saying Miami rapper Trinashould be “put to sleep,” among other shady remarks. The 43-year-old is currently causing a stir on the internet after she threw shade at the Grammy award-winning songstress Mariah Carey.  

In the clip, she mimics Mariah’s signature high soprano note, joking that the singer is unable to reach those same notes these days no matter how hard she tries. 


Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“I said Mariah girl…Ms. Mariah girl,” she says while laughing, mocking her again in a voice that sounds suspiciously similar to that of a chimpanzee. She continues, “Then I’m like, tap that ear girl, tap that ear, the mic is right girl it’s them notes!” she says, laughing uncontrollably.  

She then goes on to sing a little bit of Mariah’s 90s hit “Make It Happen,” doing the same vocal alterations mocking the singer’s perceived inability to hit the same high notes she once did. “Make it happen Mariah!” she says, referencing to her hitting a high soprano note, she says before singing “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”  

While Mariah hasn’t responded, the Queen of Christmas has earned the right to be unbothered, adding another accolade under her belt by breaking the Spotify single-day streaming record for her holiday hit

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Pyrex Whippa Diagnosed With Dissociative Amnesia, Doesn’t Remember Who He Is
66 525 5
0
“Sicko Mode” Becomes One Of The Most Streamed Songs Ever
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Pyrex Whippa Diagnosed With Dissociative Amnesia, Doesn’t Remember Who He Is
66
0
“Sicko Mode” Becomes One Of The Most Streamed Songs Ever
93
0
Diddy Says PartyNextDoor Is The Best Songwriter Out
79
0
Khia Throws Shade At Mariah Carey
93
0
Crunchy Black On Boosie Badazz Being Shot: “This N*gga Could’ve Called Me”
265
0
More News

Trending Songs

Playboi Carti Sky
212
0
Azizi Gibson Feat. Shofu Baileys + Bullshit
185
0
Kid Trunks Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Universal
172
0
Xavier Wulf Hold Steady
146
0
Playboi Carti New Tank
172
0
Zaytoven Feat. Chief Keef MoMoney
159
0
Tyga Bopp
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Mama’s Baby
79
0
The Kid LAROI Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Tragic” Video
132
1
Too Short Feat. Guapdad 4000, Rayven Justce “Oaklandish” Video
397
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Pyrex Whippa Diagnosed With Dissociative Amnesia, Doesn’t Remember Who He Is
“Sicko Mode” Becomes One Of The Most Streamed Songs Ever
Diddy Says PartyNextDoor Is The Best Songwriter Out