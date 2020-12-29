Khia Throws Shade At Mariah Carey

These days, whenever Philadelphia born artist Khia is making headlines, it’s usually for an unprovoked attack she’s launched on someone, just this year accusing television personality Tamar Braxton of faking her suicide attempt in August, saying Miami rapper Trinashould be “put to sleep,” among other shady remarks. The 43-year-old is currently causing a stir on the internet after she threw shade at the Grammy award-winning songstress Mariah Carey.

In the clip, she mimics Mariah’s signature high soprano note, joking that the singer is unable to reach those same notes these days no matter how hard she tries.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“I said Mariah girl…Ms. Mariah girl,” she says while laughing, mocking her again in a voice that sounds suspiciously similar to that of a chimpanzee. She continues, “Then I’m like, tap that ear girl, tap that ear, the mic is right girl it’s them notes!” she says, laughing uncontrollably.

She then goes on to sing a little bit of Mariah’s 90s hit “Make It Happen,” doing the same vocal alterations mocking the singer’s perceived inability to hit the same high notes she once did. “Make it happen Mariah!” she says, referencing to her hitting a high soprano note, she says before singing “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

While Mariah hasn’t responded, the Queen of Christmas has earned the right to be unbothered, adding another accolade under her belt by breaking the Spotify single-day streaming record for her holiday hit.