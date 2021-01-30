Kid Cudi And BAPE Just Dropped A T-Shirt Collaboration

Kid Cudi has always been a man of many hats, as well as many sneakers, shoes and fly gear in general considering his longstanding history of collaborating within the fashion industry. His latest fashion collab sees him once again linking up with BAPE for a limited edition round of tees to celebrate the new BAPE Store New York on Madison Avenue.

The sole item is a T-shirt available in either black or white, and it’s only being made as a store-exclusive to the Madison Avenue location. Now granted, the $115 price tag does come with a bit of question, there is a lot to value about this piece and its overall design to somewhat validate dropping a c-note on a T-shirt. The animated Kid Cudi graphic on the front stands out the most, with extra points given for warping the Cudi into a MILO-inspired mascot graphic. The back features the New York City skyline in gold lettering, which adds a clean finish that’s not too out of place.

Take a look at both color options in the Kid Cudi x BAPE Store New York Madison Avenue collaboration below, which dropped exclusively in-store today but for most of you just means you can now try your luck on the resell market. Happy hunting, fam!

Image via BAPE



Image via BAPE



Image via BAPE