Madlib Says Today's Music Should Sound More Like Public Enemy, "But It's Just Not There"
66
0
Aminé, Finneas, Jack Antonoff & More Post Heartfelt SOPHIE Tributes
185
0
Kid Cudi And BAPE Just Dropped A T-Shirt Collaboration

Posted By on January 30, 2021

Kid Cudi joins with BAPE once again for a limited edition T-shirt collaboration in partnership with the brand’s NYC Madison Avenue store.

Kid Cudi has always been a man of many hats, as well as many sneakers, shoes and fly gear in general considering his longstanding history of collaborating within the fashion industry. His latest fashion collab sees him once again linking up with BAPE for a limited edition round of tees to celebrate the new BAPE Store New York on Madison Avenue. 

 

The sole item is a T-shirt available in either black or white, and it’s only being made as a store-exclusive to the Madison Avenue location. Now granted, the $115 price tag does come with a bit of question, there is a lot to value about this piece and its overall design to somewhat validate dropping a c-note on a T-shirt. The animated Kid Cudi graphic on the front stands out the most, with extra points given for warping the Cudi into a MILO-inspired mascot graphic. The back features the New York City skyline in gold lettering, which adds a clean finish that’s not too out of place. 

Take a look at both color options in the Kid Cudi x BAPE Store New York Madison Avenue collaboration below, which dropped exclusively in-store today but for most of you just means you can now try your luck on the resell market. Happy hunting, fam!  Kid Cudi BAPE T-Shirt Collaboration

Image via BAPE
Kid Cudi BAPE T-Shirt Collaboration
Image via BAPE 
Kid Cudi BAPE T-Shirt Collaboration
Image via BAPE 
Kid Cudi BAPE T-Shirt Collaboration
Image via BAPE
Via HNHH

