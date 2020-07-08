Rap Basement

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
Kid Cudi Announces Eminem Collab Dropping This Week

Posted By on July 8, 2020

Kid Cudi gets his daughter to announce “The Adventures Of Moon Man and Slim Shady.”

It looks like Kid Cudi will be beginning the rollout for a new project in the coming days. The artist has been steadily teasing new music over the past few months and even released his collaboration with Travis Scott, “The Scotts.” Last week, he shared a date that many believed would be a release date for new music. However, with all the other creative endeavors Cudi has embarked on, there was still a possibility that fans wouldn’t have new music on July 10th.

The rapper took to Twitter today where he allowed his daughter to make a massive announcement on his behalf. “Hi, it’s Vada. I’m here to say that my daddy’s new single, ‘The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady’ is coming out on Friday. Check it out,” she said in the short clip. Of course, the reference to Slim Shady indicates that none other than Marshall Mathers would appear on the song. Kid Cudi did initially tweet out for the Rap God’s help just a few months ago. 

In related news, the trailer for HBO’s We Are Who We Are starring Cudi just dropped this week. Along with the upcoming Kids See Ghosts cartoon, Kid Cudi is getting deeper and deeper into his acting bag. 

Via HNHH

