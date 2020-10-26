Kid Cudi Announces “Man On The Moon 3”

Kid Cudi is back in his groove, starring in a number of huge new film and television roles. He’s been teasing the release of new music for months, dropping “Leader Of The Delinquents“, “THE SCOTTS” with Travis Scott, and “The Adventures Of Moon Man and Slim Shady” with Eminem this year. He’s also been working on the release of his Entergalactic project, which includes the production of a Netflix show with Kenya Barris.

It looks like he’s also taking another trip to the moon, announcing the release of Man On The Moon III today, completing the trilogy.

The album has been rumored for a long time but it looks like it’s finally happening, with Kid Cudi releasing a trailer on social media today.

The video shows him at different stages of his career before he pulls up to a viewpoint, takes a puff from his blunt, and looks up to space. “The trilogy continues,” he wrote, confirming that the album was coming “soon”.

What this means for the release of Entergalactic is unclear, as that was supposed to be the title of his new album. Could he be working on both albums simultaneously?



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

This is obviously a huge moment for fans of Kid Cudi, who have fallen in love with the artist through his Man On The Moon series, which is widely seen as the best portion of his discography.

Let us know if you’re excited for MOTM3!