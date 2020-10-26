Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

XXXTentacion’s Mom Confirms The Weeknd & Lil Uzi Vert Collabs
132
0
Democrats Hit Back About Ice Cube’s Supposed CWBA Claim
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1099
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
966
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kid Cudi Announces “Man On The Moon 3”

Posted By on October 26, 2020

Kid Cudi shares an album trailer, announcing the release of “Man On The Moon 3”.

Kid Cudi is back in his groove, starring in a number of huge new film and television roles. He’s been teasing the release of new music for months, dropping “Leader Of The Delinquents“, “THE SCOTTS” with Travis Scott, and “The Adventures Of Moon Man and Slim Shady” with Eminem this year. He’s also been working on the release of his Entergalactic project, which includes the production of a Netflix show with Kenya Barris. 

It looks like he’s also taking another trip to the moon, announcing the release of Man On The Moon III today, completing the trilogy.

The album has been rumored for a long time but it looks like it’s finally happening, with Kid Cudi releasing a trailer on social media today.

The video shows him at different stages of his career before he pulls up to a viewpoint, takes a puff from his blunt, and looks up to space. “The trilogy continues,” he wrote, confirming that the album was coming “soon”. 

What this means for the release of Entergalactic is unclear, as that was supposed to be the title of his new album. Could he be working on both albums simultaneously?


Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

This is obviously a huge moment for fans of Kid Cudi, who have fallen in love with the artist through his Man On The Moon series, which is widely seen as the best portion of his discography. 

Let us know if you’re excited for MOTM3!

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

XXXTentacion’s Mom Confirms The Weeknd & Lil Uzi Vert Collabs
132 525 10
0
Democrats Hit Back About Ice Cube’s Supposed CWBA Claim
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

XXXTentacion’s Mom Confirms The Weeknd & Lil Uzi Vert Collabs
132
0
Democrats Hit Back About Ice Cube’s Supposed CWBA Claim
132
0
Kodak Black Changes New Album Title, Shares Cover Artwork
132
0
Travis Scott & Mike Dean Are Cooking Up For “Utopia”
146
0
Rae Sremmurd Returns To Tease “SremmLife 4”
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Hollyhood Bay Bay Feat. Young Dolph & Trapboy Freddy Trap
93
0
Oneohtrix Point Never Feat. The Weeknd No Nightmares
106
0
Omarion Feat. Wale Mutual
172
0
Blaze Feat. Tee Grizzley For The Team
119
0
ScHoolboy Q Feat. 2 Chainz What They Want
119
0
The Alchemist Feat. Action Bronson I Hate Everything
119
0
OutKast Feat. Zack De La Rocha B.O.B (Zack De La Rocha Remix)
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Pop Smoke Feat. Quavo “Aim For The Moon” Video
106
0
Jeezy Feat. Yo Gotti “Back” Video
251
0
Bryson Tiller “Always Forever” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

XXXTentacion’s Mom Confirms The Weeknd & Lil Uzi Vert Collabs
Democrats Hit Back About Ice Cube’s Supposed CWBA Claim
Kodak Black Changes New Album Title, Shares Cover Artwork