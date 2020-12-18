Rap Basement

Kid Cudi Announces “Man On The Moon III” Deluxe Album

Posted By on December 18, 2020

Kid Cudi is gearing up to drop “The Cudder Cut.”

For many of the younger artists out there, Kid Cudi is one of the most influential people in their craft. When he came onto the scene in the late 2000s, Cudi helped introduce a more melodic style of hip-hop that contained emotional lyrics packed with introspection and references to mental health. Cudi’s music quickly proved to be transformative and he even inspired Kanye West on albums like 808s And Heartbreak. Other artists like Travis Scott have also lauded Cudi for just how much he’s meant to the current hip-hop landscape.

Just last Friday, Cudi released Man On The Moon III which has been largely praised by critics. The album embraces current hip-hop trends while also staying true to the sound Cudi helped to pioneer. Now, Cudi has fans doubly excited as he took to Twitter today with an announcement. As he explains in the tweet below, a new deluxe version of the album will be dropping next year.

“The Cudder Cut drops next year. Extra scenes just for you,” he wrote to his fans. Of course, more Cudi music is always welcome especially since it typically takes him a few years between solo projects.

For now, an exact release date has yet to be announced, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Kid Cudi

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Via HNHH

