Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1” Album Cover Case
185
0
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Nas King's Disease II
1350
1
Isaac Flame Flame God
728
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kid Cudi & ASAP Nast Drop Freestyle At Virgil Abloh Jam Session

Posted By on September 15, 2021

Kid Cudi and ASAP Nast killed it at Virgil’s Carbone Jam Session.

With the end of New York Fashion Week, the MTV VMAs and the 2021 Met Gala all taking place within days of each other, we are seeing what happens when you put all of the hottest names in music in fashion in New York City at the same time.

On Monday night, following the Met Gala, Off-White creator and Louis Vuitton menswear director Virgil Abloh hosted a jam session at Carbone with BadBadNotGood and two of the biggest names at the intersection of music and fashion — Kid Cudi and ASAP Nast — both came through fitted and got on the mic. 

virgil met gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

asap nast

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Nast, arguably hip-hop’s best dressed individual, got on the mic first. Rocking a bucket hat pulled down low, he rapped over jazzy drums and chords and also let everybody in the building know: “Virigl’s the biggest kid here. He’s just dreaming.” 

Kid Cudi, still dressed in his Met Gala fit (green hair, Louis Vuitton head-to-toe with a massive KAWS chain Ben Baller called “the most detailed and intricate piece of jewelry I’ve ever created), got on the mic next and did exactly what Kid Cudi does. With a drink in his hand, Cudi started out harmonizing and using melody to create the perfect environment for his sound and then broke into his raps which, despite being pretty muffled in the videos Abloh posted to his IG page, were powerful and focused on where he and Virgil were and what they had done to get there.

Abloh called the night “different, really different,” and it’s easy to see why. An opportunity to combine the musical and fashion pedigrees of Nast, Cudi and Virgil is something special and not something that happens every day. Cudi is firmly planting himself as a beacon for pushing the envelope in fashion while Nast and Virgil are already cemented as two figures that the entire fashion and streetwear worlds are looking to for inspiration and just as a bonus, all three are nice with music, too. 

What do you think? Did Nast and Cudi do their thing or is this just a case of too much hype in the moment? Let us know in the comments. 

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Usher Talks Diddy’s “Verzuz” Remarks About Jermaine Dupri, Wants To See T.I. & 50 Cent
357 525 27
0
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371 525 28
0

Recent Stories

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1” Album Cover Case
185
0
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371
0
Usher Talks Diddy’s “Verzuz” Remarks About Jermaine Dupri, Wants To See T.I. & 50 Cent
357
0
Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Normani & More Join “The Proud Family” Revival Guest Cast
146
0
Scarface Gives A Thumbs Up From The Hospital Following His Kidney Transplant
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kehlani Altar
159
0
Remy Ma GodMother
199
0
Mariana Velletto Crazy
106
0
IDK Champagne Poetry
172
0
Kid Cudi Soundtrack 2 My Life
199
0
Kanye West Feat. Jay-Z & Big Sean Clique
251
0
Lakeyah 5500 Degrees KeyMix
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tray Haggerty “Walking Lick” Video
159
0
Nas Feat. Blxst “Brunch On Sundays” Video
172
0
DaBaby Feat. Lil Wayne “Lonely” Video
437
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1” Album Cover Case
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
Usher Talks Diddy’s “Verzuz” Remarks About Jermaine Dupri, Wants To See T.I. & 50 Cent