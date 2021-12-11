Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Rod Wave Explains His Song “Nirvana” & Says He’s Not Suicidal
159
0
Kid Cudi Explains Why He Won’t Let His Shows Be Live Streamed
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2554
1
Papoose November
1482
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kid Cudi Celebrates “MOTM3” Going Gold

Posted By on December 11, 2021

This is Cudi’s first Gold album in eight years.

Kid Cudi has always been one of the most under-appreciated influences in 2010s hip-hop. While his music does not achieve atronomical streaming numbers, his artistry and impact is out of this world.

On Thursday (Dec. 9), Cudi reaped the benefits of his hard work, as his 2020 seventh studio album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen became certified Gold by selling over 500,000 units in the US.

This certification came nearly a year after the album’s release, as it came out on Dec. 11, 2020, with stellar features from Skepta, Phoebe Bridgers, Pop Smoke posthumously, Trippie Redd and more. 

After finding out about his Gold status, Kid Cudi took to Twitter to unleash his emotions. He started his celebratory series of tweets by thanking his fans and God: “MAN ON THE MOON 3 IS OFFICIALLY GOLD!!! YALL DID THIS!!! I LOVE EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU!!! GOD IS GOOD!!”

In the next tweet, he contextualized this accomplishment by saying it was his first Gold honor for an album of his since 2013: “Yall dont understand. I haven’t had a solo gold album in YEARS. Since INDICUD. 2013. Never be discouraged. Keep ragin forward. Stick w it. Never give up.”

Cudi continued to hammer home how thrilled he was and how far hard work can take you: “I am proof u can rise from the ashes. Thank You man. Im just…wow.”

Now, Kid Cudi looks to drop two additional albums in the new year, including his highly-anticipated multi-faceted project Entergalactic.

For now, though, it is just nice to see Cudi get the recognition he deserves.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Rod Wave Explains His Song “Nirvana” & Says He’s Not Suicidal
159 525 12
0
Kid Cudi Explains Why He Won’t Let His Shows Be Live Streamed
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Rod Wave Explains His Song “Nirvana” & Says He’s Not Suicidal
159
0
Kid Cudi Explains Why He Won’t Let His Shows Be Live Streamed
159
0
Doja Cat Praises Hip Hop Duo, Little Brother: “You’re A F*ckin’ Legend”
185
0
Kid Cudi Celebrates “MOTM3” Going Gold
304
0
French MontEd Lover Calls Out French Montana For Saying Its Easier To Make It In The NBA Than In Rapana Says Its Easier To Become An NBA Player Than A Rapper
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Notifications
146
0
Birdman & NBA YoungBoy Young Stunna
212
0
Abra Cadabra Lean Wit It
106
0
Stefflon Don Feat. BEAM Beg Mi Ah Link
119
0
Juice WRLD Doom
238
0
Fresco Trey Couple Hunnid
146
0
Dro Kenji Feat. Scorey & Internet Money FINDERS KEEPERS
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
384
0
Polo G “Fortnight” Video
291
0
Smiley “Made It” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Rod Wave Explains His Song “Nirvana” & Says He’s Not Suicidal
Kid Cudi Explains Why He Won’t Let His Shows Be Live Streamed
Doja Cat Praises Hip Hop Duo, Little Brother: “You’re A F*ckin’ Legend”