Kid Cudi Charts 10 New “MOTM3” Songs On Billboard Hot 100

Posted By on December 23, 2020

Kid Cudi debuts 10 new songs on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

Kid Cudi closed the year out in a major way, releasing the final part in his album trilogy, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen. The album was over a decade in the making, and it has consumed fans of the Cleveland-born artist for the last week and a bit. As people decide on their favorite songs, singling out “The Void”, “Tequila Shots”, “Heaven On Earth”, and others, two handfuls of new additions to his catalog have just debuted on the charts, making for an eventful start of the week for Kid Cudi.


Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Billboard Hot 100 is updated every Monday, taking into account all of the releases from the prior week of music. This is the first week for Man On The Moon III: The Chosen songs to be considered for the chart, and the music legend is lucky to see ten of the records find a home on the Hot 100.

Several selections are represented from the album, ranging anywhere from right outside of the Top 40 to the end of the list. The highest-charting effort is “Tequila Shots”, which makes sense given its placement right at the beginning of the tracklist. It pops in at #41. “She Knows This”, which was the first single from the album, clocks in the #49 spot while Cudi’s collaboration with Pop Smoke and Skepta takes the #54 position. The artist continues seeing representation up until the #100 slot.

Much like Kid Cudi, Taylor Swift‘s album is also eligible for the chart, of which all of her new tracks have been added to the Hot 100, including one debuting at #1.

Congratulations to Kid Cudi on his impressive debut on the chart!

Via HNHH

