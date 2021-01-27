Kid Cudi Delays Release Of Concept Album & Netflix ‘Entergalactic’ Series To 2022

Kid Cudi has been feeding his fans this past year, providing them with his first solo album in four years, the third installment of his Man On The Moon series. He has also promised the release of the deluxe version of the album that is set to arrive sometime this year. Before MOTM3, however, Cudi had anticipated following up 2016’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ with Entergalactic first. The anticipated Netflix series and the accompanying album has been pushed back to a 2022 release.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

First announced back in the summer of 2019, Entergalactic is a Netflix animated series and intended to serve as a follow up to his 2016 album before Cudi instead released Man on The Moon III: The Chosen in December. Originally expected to debut in 2020, the preview page on Netflix for the series actually notes that it will arrive sometime all the way in 2022 as an anticipated release frame.

A screenshot procured by a fan notes the pushback release. As the case with many productions, the raging COVID-19 pandemic has likely contributed to the ongoing delays in production for the series.