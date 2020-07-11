Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kendrick Lamar & The Weeknd Are Cleared After Rock Band Drops “Black Panther” Lawsuit
185
0
Kid Cudi, Eminem & Juice WRLD Hold Down This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
675
0
Boosie Badazz In House
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kid Cudi, Eminem & Juice WRLD Hold Down This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

Posted By on July 11, 2020

This week’s “Fire Emoji” playlist includes the new collab from Kid Cudi & Eminem, as well as new songs off of Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die.”

What a week it’s been. Between Kanye West’s announcement for his presidential bid and Jada Pinkett Smith’s “entanglement” with August Alsina, there’s been a lot to talk about but thankfully, beyond the gossip, there’s been a lot of good music to drop in the past few weeks. This week, specifically, we got a lot of new heat including the long-awaited posthumous album from Juice WRLDLegends Never Die, as well as a brand new track from Kid Cudi.

It’s another week so of course, we’ve returned with our latest update on the Fire Emoji playlist on Spotify. “The Adventures Of Moon Man and Slim Shady,” the unexpected collab from Kid Cudi and Eminem, was a no brainer to include. We also got a few cuts from the late Juice WRLD’s new album. Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Hate The Other Side” ft. The Kid LAROI and Polo G as well as “Conversations” are essential listening for your weekend.

In addition to those songs, we also got that brand new heat from Aminé and Young Thug, “Compensating,” as well as StaySolidRocky’s “Pretty Girl” remix featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Check out the Fire Emoji playlist below and make sure you follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kendrick Lamar & The Weeknd Are Cleared After Rock Band Drops “Black Panther” Lawsuit
185 525 14
0
Irv Gotti Says He & Drake Spoke After Controversial “Masterpiece” Album Statement
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Kendrick Lamar & The Weeknd Are Cleared After Rock Band Drops “Black Panther” Lawsuit
185
0
Kid Cudi, Eminem & Juice WRLD Hold Down This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
172
0
Irv Gotti Says He & Drake Spoke After Controversial “Masterpiece” Album Statement
146
0
Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
212
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Mir Fontane Question Everything
132
0
D Block Europe Plain Jane
132
0
JackBoy In My City
79
0
Sada Baby Good Wealthy
119
0
Walshy Fire, Ebhoni & Yung Tory Never Lonely
212
0
Uno The Activist Das Him
132
0
Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies Feat. Wale Walking Accomplishment
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

City Girls Feat. Doja Cat “P*ssy Talk” Video
463
0
The Weeknd Feat. Doja Cat “In Your Eyes” Video
251
0
G Herbo Feat. Lil Uzi Vert “Like This” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kendrick Lamar & The Weeknd Are Cleared After Rock Band Drops “Black Panther” Lawsuit
Kid Cudi, Eminem & Juice WRLD Hold Down This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Irv Gotti Says He & Drake Spoke After Controversial “Masterpiece” Album Statement