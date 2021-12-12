Rap Basement

Kid Cudi Explains Why He Won’t Let His Shows Be Live Streamed

December 11, 2021

Kid Cudi explained on Twitter why he doesn’t stream his live shows.

After some fans complained about not being able to watch Kid Cudi‘s latest performance at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles through live streaming, the rapper explained on Twitter that his live shows are something that should only be experienced in person.

In response to one user, Cudi tweeted: “Because my live performance is something u should only experience in person. I dont stream performances. Sowwy.”

During his set, Cudi confirmed that he has two new projects on the way dropping in 2022: Entergalactic and one more yet to be announced.

On Thursday, Cudi’s seventh studio album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen was certified Gold by the RIAA after selling over 500,000 units in the US. He celebrated the achievement on Twitter: “MAN ON THE MOON 3 IS OFFICIALLY GOLD!!! YALL DID THIS!!! I LOVE EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU!!! GOD IS GOOD!!”

He continued in subsequent posts: “Yall dont understand. I haven’t had a solo gold album in YEARS. Since INDICUD. 2013. Never be discouraged. Keep ragin forward. Stick w it. Never give up. I am proof u can rise from the ashes. Thank You man. Im just…wow.”

Check out Cudi’s explanation on Twitter below.

Via HNHH

