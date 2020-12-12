Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Snoop Dogg Shares Thoughts On “WAP”: “Let’s Have Some Imagination”
119
0
Kid Cudi Feels “Slept On As A Rapper” & Talks Pop Smoke Collab On “MOTMIII”
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1191
2
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
993
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kid Cudi Feels “Slept On As A Rapper” & Talks Pop Smoke Collab On “MOTMIII”

Posted By on December 11, 2020

Cudi explained why he felt it was necessary to take risks on his latest project.

By now, many of you have already streamed Kid Cudi’s Man On The Moon III: The Chosen. A core goal for Cudi on this project was to showcase his lyricism; something that he was motivated to do following a conversation with Travis Scott while they were recording the collaborative single, “The Scotts.” Cudi recently spoke with Zane Lowe about his latest project and said he chose to drop more bars this time around because he doesn’t feel he gets respected in the industry as a rap artist.

“I felt like, in Hip Hop, I’m slept on as a rapper,” said Cudi. “As a lyricist. I really wanted to elevate my whole sh*t on that front on this project. I did that with the rapping and the singing. Everything has kinda evolved and the added little sprinkle of ad-libs. Something I’ve never really done before, either. I was able to do it in my own little way so it remains authentic.”

MOTMIII boasts a collaboration with Skepta and the late Pop Smoke on his track “Show Out.” It is the first time Cudi has had a posthumous appearance on one of his albums. “It was powerful,” Cudi said. “I talked to Steven Victor about this when he first recorded this song. He had thought of me on it. Steven had thought of me on it.” After hearing the track, Cudi knew that he needed the song because it’s a sound the world had never heard him tackle as an artist. “Skepta sounds amazing, Pop Smoke sounds amazing. This would be so unexpected. I think I can be on this and I could hold it down and do my thing.”

Check out Cudi and Lowe’s must-watch interview below and listen to Cudi, Pop Smoke, and Skepta’s “Show Out.”

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Snoop Dogg Shares Thoughts On “WAP”: “Let’s Have Some Imagination”
119 525 9
0
Lil Wayne’s Alleged Masters Deal Leads To Birdman Hot Takes
304 525 23
0

Recent Stories

Snoop Dogg Shares Thoughts On “WAP”: “Let’s Have Some Imagination”
119
0
Kid Cudi Feels “Slept On As A Rapper” & Talks Pop Smoke Collab On “MOTMIII”
132
0
Lil Wayne’s Alleged Masters Deal Leads To Birdman Hot Takes
304
0
Lil Wayne Allegedly Sold Masters In Nine-Figure Deal
159
0
Griselda Drop “Conflicted” Movie & Soundtrack Release Date
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Y2K Feat. bbno$ Wawawa
40
0
Fredo Bang Feat. Sada Baby Big Steppa
79
0
Chika FWB
106
0
Kid Cudi Feat. Pop Smoke & Skepta Show Out
146
0
Benny The Butcher 3:30 In Houston
119
0
Mulatto Feat. Lil Baby Sex Lies
437
0
Ari Lennox Grounded
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

10k Hours
119
0
Mulatto Feat. Lil Baby “Sex Lies” Video
93
0
Fatboy SSE Explains How Snoop Dogg Gifted Him A Pound Of Weed On “How To Roll”
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Snoop Dogg Shares Thoughts On “WAP”: “Let’s Have Some Imagination”
Kid Cudi Feels “Slept On As A Rapper” & Talks Pop Smoke Collab On “MOTMIII”
Lil Wayne’s Alleged Masters Deal Leads To Birdman Hot Takes