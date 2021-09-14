Kid Cudi Hits 2021 Met Gala With Green Hair, Louis Vuitton Skirt & Massive KAWS Chain

Kid Cudi is on his dyed-hair, long skirt wave right now.

A couple days after showing up to New York Fashion Week with electric blue hair, a Nirvana long-sleeve tee and a floor-length black skirt, the “Man on the Moon” artist showed up to last night’s Met Gala and killed it. Rocking fluorescent green hair and dark eye makeup, Cudder was in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, with a blue sweater, another floor-length skirt and blue-and-green LV sneakers. Cudi went throwback on the wrist with a pink G-Shock and topped everything off with a massive KAWS chain.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

And much to his fans’ delight, Kid Cudi blessed us with some behind-the-scenes photos of his getting-ready process. Along with a close up selfie to show off his eye makeup and black jewels to accent it, Cudi included another pic of him in the makeup chair getting his eyes done while smoking on something that was recently legalized in New York.

2021 has been a year of fashion statements for Cudi, too. Earlier this year, he first paid homage to late comedian Chris Farley on SNL and then made an outfit change to a long floral dress designed by Virgil Abloh to honor the late Kurt Cobain during the same performance. An icon in so many ways, Cudi did not disappoint at all at the Met Gala. The Gala’s theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” was relatively open-ended and Cudi killed it. Much has been made about his recent foray into dresses and skirts but he has taken it all in stride. He uses his fits to express himself and honor those who came before him and there’s really no better way to do it.

What do you think? Did Kid Cudi get a fit off at the 2021 Met Gala? Let us know in the comments.