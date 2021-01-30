Kid Cudi Receives Birthday Wish From Hometown Cavaliers

Today is a very special day for Kid Cudi as he officially turns 37 years old. Cudi has been in the music industry for years and is one of the most influential artists you can think of. He is responsible for the new generation of melodic rappers and to this day, he still releases new music. For instance, he recently dropped Man On The Moon 3 which was a huge success that fans really seemed to enjoy.

Many have been wishing the superstar a happy birthday, and now, his hometown basketball team is doing the same. The Cleveland Cavaliers took to Twitter earlier today with a small message for the star, noting that he is one of the city’s hometown heroes.

“It’s Dat Kid From Cleveland’s birthday! Happy Birthday, @KidCudi,” the Cavs wrote. Kid Cudi has always made sure to rep Cleveland in his music and in 2016, the city was able to help him realize a dream as they went out and won the NBA championship.

At 37 years old, Cudi is approaching middle age and there is certainly a ton of wisdom that comes with that. Hopefully, Cudi is able to achieve all of his goals this year, and that 37 is his best birthday yet.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton