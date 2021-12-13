Kid Cudi Reveals How He Ran Into Jay-Z & Landed A Spot On “The Harder They Fall” Soundtrack

Kid Cudi says that he was offered a spot on the soundtrack to The Harder They Fall after a chance run-in with Jay-Z in the Hamptons. Cudi dicussed his role on the track, “Guns Go Bang,” with Anderson .Paak, Camila Cabello and Sparks during The Hollywood Reporter‘s Songwriters Roundtable on Saturday.

“I was in the Hamptons, I was raging. I was having a good time, I was at this party. I’m walking through and I hear somebody call my name,” he said. “I look over and it’s JAY-Z from across the room. He’s, like, waving me down. And I’m just like, ‘Holy shit!’ I haven’t seen Hov in person in years.”



Michael Hickey / Getty Images

Cudi continued: “I come up to him like, ‘Yo, what’s good?!’ He’s like, ‘Yo man, I’ve been trying to get up with you! I have this song that I think you would be perfect for.’ And I was like, ‘Anything for you! Man, send it. You want my engineer’s email? Send it!’

Jay served as a producer for The Harder They Fall and helped put together the soundtrack.

The last time Cudi and Jay had collaborated was in 2011 with Kanye West and Jay’s album, Watch The Throne.

Cudi goes on to say that he didn’t think Jay’s was serious at first. Check out Cudi’s interview with The Hollywood Reporter below.