Kid Cudi Reveals New Details About “MOTM3” Deluxe

Posted By on December 29, 2020

Cudi is revealing a few more details about the upcoming “MOTM3” deluxe edition.

Kid Cudi helped end a chaotic year off with some light, releasing his highly anticipated final part in his album trilogy, Man On The Moon III: The ChosenThe project has been experiencing a lot of success, with Cudi fans helping the artist debut 10 new songs from the album on the Billboard Hot 100 last week. Needless to say, Cudi is killing it right now. All things considered, it is no wonder why Cudi is gearing up to drop the deluxe version of the project next year. 

After previously announcing to fans in a tweet that the deluxe version called Man On The Moon III: The Cudder Cut would be dropping sometime next year, Cudi is revealing a few more exclusive details about the upcoming project. The Cudder Cut will arrive next year, “and will feature a nice amount of new jams, some were cut for length, and a few surprises.” 

While the official release date hasn’t been announced yet, it’s likely that the album will arrive in the first quarter of the new year. MOTM3 debuted at the #2 spot on the Billboard 200 charts last week


Cindy Ord/Tribeca Film FestivalGetty Images

Are you excited about the new Cudi songs? Drop a comment letting us know!

Via HNHH

