Kid Cudi Sets An Unexpected Hot 100 Record

Following the release of “Man On The Moon III,” Kid Cudi went on to break the Hot 100 record for the shortest song on the chart’s history.
Kid Cudi‘s Man On The Moon III is upon us, making one hell of an impression with first-week sales of 148,000 album-equivalent units. Not bad, considering that the beloved rap icon dropped little in the way of promo, relying on fan loyalty and quality music over a viral single or various antics. Even without a breakout track, Man On The Moon III was a major success on the charts, securing ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
Jason Koerner/Getty Images
In the process, Cudi actually found himself setting a new record, officially locking down the shortest song in Hot 100 chart history. Album opener “Beautiful Trip,” a thirty-seven second instrumental designed to set the project’s tone, was among the ten tracks to land upon the charts; specifically, the intro squeaked in at the hundredth position. And with such a brief runtime, the track ended up dethroning the previous record-holder, Piko-Taro’s viral 45-second “PPAP (Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen),” which reached the 77th spot back in 2016.
It’s certainly a strange record, and one has to wonder if Cudi will ever speak on hitting this unexpected milestone. At thirty-seven seconds, it’s difficult to assess as to whether or not “Beautiful Trip” will be dethroned anytime soon. So there you have it — Kid Cudi, officially a Hot 100 chart record holder, another milestone for the Moon Man’s list of accomplishments. Congratulations to Kid Cudi, who clearly understands the impact of brevity done right.