Kid Cudi Shares First Look At Netflix Series & Album “Entergalactic”

Today, September 15, marks the 12-year anniversary of Kid Cudi’s beloved debut album Man on the Moon: The End of Day, and after promising fans that he had “a lil something special” coming today in honor of the original MOTM, Kid Cudi has delivered with a promising update on his long-awaited album and Netflix series Entergalactic.

According to HipHop-N-More, Entergalactic was first announced in 2019 and slated to serve as the follow-up to Kid Cudi’s 2016 album Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin, but last year, Kid Cudi switched gears and dropped Man On The Moon III: The Chosen instead. Now, after several delays to the companion album and Netflix series, Cudder has treated fans with a teaser for Entergalactic.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

“First taste of Entergalactic!!!” Kid Cudi wrote in a tweet that featured a brief, 15-second teaser for Entergalactic. He also revealed that two of his closest collaborators would be handling the production for the album, saying, “Music produced by Dot Da Genius and Plain Pat.”

Check out the Netflix teaser below.

No release date has been set for Kid Cudi’s forthcoming album and Netflix series, but fans can expect Entergalactic to arrive sometime in 2022. Stay tuned for more details.