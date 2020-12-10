Rap Basement

Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III” Drops Tomorrow & The Anticipation Is Real

Posted By on December 10, 2020

ICYMI, Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III” is dropping tomorrow, so naturally, fans can’t stop talking about it.

After promising fans new music for months, Kid Cudiannounced earlier this week that his upcoming album, Man On The Moon III, will be dropping tomorrow. It’s no surprise that fans have been losing their minds ever since. It has been four, very long years since Kid Cudi released his last solo album. Fans have been holding themselves over listening to Passion, Pain, & Demon Slayin’ and Kids See Ghostsin the meantime, but thankfully, the wait is nearly over.

Cudi assured fans twice last month that he had new material on the way — teasing his album in the works. He first teased Man On The Moon III, back in October, dropping a trailer with the caption, “The trilogy continues… soon.” Then, in November he tweeted, “The music is coming. I promise.” Evidently, he has come through with his promise, as he announced the album’s official release date — tomorrow, Friday December 11, on Twitter along with an updated trailer, and pre-order availability.

Needless to say, the anticipation has been real. Fans have been going off on Twitter, with just hours remaining until the release.

Man On The Moon III — a nod to its predecessorsMan on the Moon: The End of Day, 2009, and Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, 2010 — will include features by a few familiar faces, like Skepta, Trippie Redd, Phoebe Bridgers, and the late Pop Smoke.

In early October, Cudi warned fans via Twitter that this project “Will be nothing like any of my previous work just like all my releases. My first 2 albums were meant to be untopped. I didn’t even think Id live to make another record after motm 2… My point is, u cant top timeless. And that was what we aim for everytime,” he added.

Last night (December 9), Cudi even gave fans insight as to what inspired MOTM3, tweeting: “Just wanna clear this up. If anyone inspired me w this album it was myself. I mentioned Trav cuz that was a moment for me that meant something. If anyone really pushed me to rap on this album it would be Dot, my girl Rocky, Dennis, my engineer Bill, my sister Maisha n Chip.” He also replied to a fan’s tweet, comparing the night before Cudi releases new music to Christmas eve. “I been sayin this for years its exciting isnt it ? Haha,” he wrote.

Via HNHH

