Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III” First Week Sales Projections Are In

Man On The Moon III: The Chosen touched down this past week, with Kid Cudi returning to the peak of hip-hop relevance. The Man On The Moon series is a favorite amongst Cudi fans, and this third take has been getting rave reviews. The project is a fresh return to form for the rapper, who has been dabbling in other endeavors as of late. Although it looked like a clear and present win for Cudi on the Billboard charts, it appears that Taylor Swift‘s surprise project evermore may take the top spot this week.

According to Hits Daily Double, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen is set to move 150-175k units in the opening week, with 15-18k of those coming from pure album sales. Swift is expected to double that number, pulling in 300-350k units in the opening week, with 150-170k coming from pure album sales. Last time, it was Pop Smoke that went up against Swift, who dropped another album just a few months ago. Man on the Moon III: The Chosen features appearances from Skepta, Pop Smoke, Phoebe Bridgers, and Trippie Redd. It runs for 18 tracks and has been on repeat over here since it dropped on Thursday evening.