Rap Basement

Kids Aged 14 & 16 Were Among Those Killed At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival: Report

Posted By on November 6, 2021

Children of the ages 14 and 16 were among those killed at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival.

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were reportedly among those killed at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, Friday night, after a crowd surge resulted in the deaths of eight attendees. At a press conference, Saturday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also revealed that the ages of the remaining victims to be between 21 and 27.

Another 10-year-old is injured and currently in critical condition.

Astroworld, Travis Scott
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Turner says that the incident is currently under investigation: “This incident is being thoroughly investigated and reviewed. It is important for us to ascertain, from last night, what took place, what happened, where missteps may have occurred.”

“And so perhaps the plans were inadequate,” she continued. “Perhaps the plans were good but they weren’t followed. Perhaps it was something else entirely.”

Twenty-three people were arrested for trespassing at the event.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” Scott said in a statement posted to his social media accounts. “My prayers go out to the families and all of those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

The second day of Astroworld has been canceled.

[Via]
Via HNHH

