Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Post Malone Offers Album Update: “I Think We’re Making Some Incredible Stuff”
119
0
Nicki Minaj Shows Off Baby Bump For The First Time Since Pregnancy Reveal
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
821
0
Boosie Badazz In House
821
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Killer Mike Celebrates Run The Jewels’ New Gold Plaque

Posted By on July 21, 2020

Killer Mike flaunts Run The Jewels’ first gold plaque, “Legend Has It” off their third album “RTJ3.”

Killer Mike has been one of hip-hop’s enduring figures, ever since first hitting the scene with the criminally underrated Monster, his debut album that has been largely forgotten by the masses. Yet since then, Mike has consistently honed and perfected his craft, to the point where he appears to be at the top of his game nearly twenty years deep into his career.

Killer Mike

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

But while he’s given us countless verses and hard-hitting anthems, Killer Mike has never quite been a commercial juggernaut. In fact, he only recently secured his first gold plaque, a milestone he took to Instagram to celebrate. “We went gold!” captions Mike, showcasing a shiny new trophy earned through Run The Jewels‘ “Legend Has It.” “Another one coming soon. nobody speak on that tho. Another will be posted soon!” 

As Kendrick Lamar once rapped on the classic “Hood Politics,”: “Critics want to mention that they miss when hip-hop was rappin? / Motherfucker, if you did, then Killer Mike’d be platinum.” While not quite platinum, the fact that RTJ just earned their first gold plaque certainly bodes well for the culture. Congratulations to Killer Mike and El-P, and here’s to many more. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Post Malone Offers Album Update: “I Think We’re Making Some Incredible Stuff”
119 525 9
0
Nicki Minaj Shows Off Baby Bump For The First Time Since Pregnancy Reveal
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Post Malone Offers Album Update: “I Think We’re Making Some Incredible Stuff”
119
0
Nicki Minaj Shows Off Baby Bump For The First Time Since Pregnancy Reveal
172
0
J. Cole Announces 2 New Singles From “The Fall Off”
185
0
Westside Gunn Blames Caitlyn Jenner For Kanye West’s Meltdown
225
0
Killer Mike Celebrates Run The Jewels’ New Gold Plaque
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Future Slow Down
93
0
Too Short Typhoon
132
0
Wifisfuneral Feat. Coi Leray Lost In Time
185
0
Remo Conscious Feat. Conway & Planet Asia Souls In A Cipher
172
0
Kevin Gates Difficult
159
0
A$AP Twelvyy Trinity (5g20)
199
0
Lund Feat. Lil Skies & Noah Cyrus Broken
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Wiz Khalifa “Still Wiz” Video
199
0
Future “Posted With Demons” Video
238
0
Pop Smoke Feat. 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch “The Woo” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Post Malone Offers Album Update: “I Think We’re Making Some Incredible Stuff”
Nicki Minaj Shows Off Baby Bump For The First Time Since Pregnancy Reveal
J. Cole Announces 2 New Singles From “The Fall Off”