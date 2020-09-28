Killer Mike Offers A Message To Young Men

Killer Mike has earned respect not only for his enduring lyricism, but his presence as an orator. Often stepping up in times of crisis, most recently delivering a passionate speech following the death of George Floyd, Mike has developed into an OG figure whose voice carries weight to younger fans and followers.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Today, Mike took to Instagram to share a lengthy reflection of sorts, one dedicated primarily to men seeking guidance and focus. “A lotta men fell off following a “girl” they wanted to spend their life with,” he begins. “Men should be lead by goals, principles & discipline not just a “want of a woman”. Become who u really wanna be b4 u wanna spend a dollar, cent or the rest of your life with anyone. Men, take care of u, 1st or u can never properly take care of a woman and family. This is a hard lesson to learn but the younger the man that learns it the better man he will be. The better life he will have.”

“I made the same mistakes my father did by trying to be everything for others b4 i took care of my needs, wants and desires,” he continues. “I preach to my boys don’t even let a woman take u seriously until you are late 20s. This way they can hopefully live and not drag a young woman that has expectations they do not share. I tell my son’s “stay my son as long as u can b4 u become someone’s father”. Be selfish with yourself and discover what truly motivates you be4 u seek value and validation Thru others including women. Teach boys their value and make sure they know it and refuse to trade it off for the “adoration” of “girls” or “women” who may not be deserving of the man they can become.”

“We want better men? We better do a better job of growing them,” explains Mike. “As Frederick Douglass said “it is easier to build strong children than repair broken men”. Let’s raise a mighty nation of MEN so our Women have partners and not parasites and pets. I am grateful to the amazing women in my life from my wife, sisters, daughters and more and i also know i owe them the best me possible and i cannot be that by suppressing who i am to spare their “feelings”. My sis told me when my grandpa passed “Cry now Becuz tomorrow u the head this family.”

Check out Mike’s passionate message to the men now, and sound off — is he speaking facts on this topic?