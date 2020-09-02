Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kim Kardashian Gives Birth To Kylie Jenner In Leaked Kanye West & Tyga Video

Posted By on September 2, 2020

Kanye West & Tyga’s unreleased music video for “Feel Me” leaks including footage of Kim Kardashian seemingly giving birth to Kylie Jenner.

Kanye West and Tyga collaborated on the song, “Feel Me” that had an unreleased visual to accompany it. Well, director Eli Russell Linnetz unleashed the visual, though it was quickly taken down but not fast enough for fans to get a glimpse of it. Kanye’s wife and Tyga’s then-girlfriend, the sisterly duo of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, star in the monster truck-themed video which is only fitting since the song is a celebration of their thickness.

Kanye and Tyga don’t necessarily appear in the music video, allowing their S/O’s to serve as the main focus on the video. But fans quickly clocked the strange ending that should be interpreted as Kim’s ranking in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The video closes out with Kim Kardashian giving birth to Kylie Jenner who walks from in between Kim’s legs towards the camera. Quite the strange ending but the director of the music video explained why he chose to close it out that way. 

“It features Kylie coming out of Kim’s vagina,” Eli Russell Linnetz explained to E! “The metaphorical meaning being that there would be no Kylie without Kim.” I mean, he’s not wrong. Kylie’s established herself as quite the entrepreneur and pop culture icon since the launch of Kylie Cosmetics. Meanwhile, Kanye and Kim have only elevated their status, though it’s apparent that things have been slightly shakey between them in the past few months. 

The video was taken down due to a copyright claim by the RIAA but it’s somewhere out there if you look hard enough. 

[Via]

Via HNHH

