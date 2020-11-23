Rap Basement

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West’s “Lost In The World’” Was Inspired A Poem He Wrote Her
Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West’s “Lost In The World’” Was Inspired A Poem He Wrote Her

Posted By on November 22, 2020

Kim Kardashian explains how Kanye West came up with “Lost in The World” on the anniversary of “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

Kim Kardashian gave a behind the scenes tidbit in honor of the anniversary of the release of Kanye West‘s iconic My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Sunday. She says a major part of “Lost in The World” was written for her.

Kanye, Kim, Lost in The WorldDimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“For those that don’t know the story of ‘Lost In The World’ on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy…. Kanye couldn’t come up with some lyrics and then realized he had them, it was what he wrote me for my 30th birthday card.” She added, “He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song.

“Happy 10 year anniversary MBDTF.”

“Lost in The World,” featuring Bon Iver, is considered one of the best tracks on the album by many fans who have been debating the album’s best track on social media throughout the day.

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy was released on November 22, 2010. In honor of the ten year anniversary of its release, we spoke with engineer and producer Anthony Kilhoffer. “Kanye had his vision from the beginning. He was very precise and concise on everything. He had his, you know, like you saw, there’s pictures on the wall of the different parameters of things that were acceptable and not acceptable as part of the instrumentation,” he said of working on the album.

[Via]
Via HNHH

