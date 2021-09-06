Rap Basement

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
“King Richard” Film To Feature Beyonce Collab With Roc Nation’s DIXSON

A new Beyonce track is spotted on the “King Richard” credits.

According to new reports, Beyonce is adding her touch to the King Richard biopic with a new musical selection for the film. It was during the Telluride Film Festival that the track was revealed at the Thursday night premiere.

The cut, titled “Be Alive,” is produced and co-written by Roc Nation signee DIXSON. DIXSON first came to prominence as a contestant on The Voice, joining Pharrell Williams’ team. He’s since gone on to collaborate with Pharrell, Vic Mensa, and Chance The Rapper among others

As for the film itself, the Warner Bros. Pictures film is set to arrive on November 19th and will depict the story of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

It is based on “the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever,” says the studios.

The case will star Will Smith as the title character while Saniyya Sidney plays Venus Williams and Demi Singleton portrays Serena Williams. Aunjanue Ellis stars as their mother and tennis coach, Oracene “Brandy” Price.

Based on the Telluride premiere, The Los Angeles Times describes it as Will Smith’s “most challenging role in two decades.”

