Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jack Harlow’s New Song “Tyler Herro” Has Twitter Singing His Praises
53
0
Lil Yachty Outrageously Announces Virtual Housewarming Party
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1059
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
860
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

King Von Announces New Album “Welcome To O Block” Release Date

Posted By on October 22, 2020

King Von has officially announced the release date of his new album “Welcome To O Block,” sharing the album cover on Instagram.

26-year-old rapper King Von has been steadily rising in the game since his arrival in 2018, having connected with Lil Durk‘s Only The Family Label and set the table for his next move. And now, it would appear he’s ready for the next chapter, taking to Instagram to share the album cover and release date for his upcoming album Welcome To O Block. 

King Von Welcome To O Block

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

“Welcome to O’Block next Friday,” he captions, sharing the artwork on IG. “Preorder link in bio.” While he doesn’t opt to say much more, Lil Durk made sure to add a bit of additional hype. “Finna get real scary,” he comments, all but guaranteeing an appearance or two. Moneybagg Yo also came through to lend his support with some simple but effective fire emojis. As for the release date, look for King Von to deliver Welcome To O Block on Friday, October 30th.

Keep an eye out for further details on the project as they surface, and don’t be surprised to see a single or two surface prior to the big drop. In the meantime, curious fans can catch up on Everything You Need To Know about King Von right here. And for those already in the know, be sure to revisit some of his prior tapes, including the fan-favorite Levron James and Grandson, Vol. 1. Are you excited for a new album from King Von? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jack Harlow’s New Song “Tyler Herro” Has Twitter Singing His Praises
53 525 4
0
Lil Yachty Outrageously Announces Virtual Housewarming Party
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Jack Harlow’s New Song “Tyler Herro” Has Twitter Singing His Praises
53
0
Lil Yachty Outrageously Announces Virtual Housewarming Party
79
0
Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole: Which New Album Are You Most Excited For?
79
0
HNHH TIDAL Wave: Benny The Butcher & T.I. Provide This Week’s Soundtrack
119
0
Busta Rhymes Taunts T.I.: “You Was Not Ready To Get This Ass-Whooping”
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Jack Harlow Tyler Herro
93
0
Rico Nasty Feat. Gucci Mane & Don Toliver Don't Like Me
79
0
Kendrick Lamar Good Kid
106
0
WhoHeem Feat. Tyga & Lil Mosey Let's Link (Remix)
119
1
PA Salieu B***K
93
0
NoCap I Can't
106
0
The Firm Firm Fiasco
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Too Late
66
0
Machine Gun Kelly Feat. Halsey “Forget Me Too” Video
119
0
Aminé “Woodlawn” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jack Harlow’s New Song “Tyler Herro” Has Twitter Singing His Praises
Lil Yachty Outrageously Announces Virtual Housewarming Party
Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole: Which New Album Are You Most Excited For?