King Von Announces New Album “Welcome To O Block” Release Date

26-year-old rapper King Von has been steadily rising in the game since his arrival in 2018, having connected with Lil Durk‘s Only The Family Label and set the table for his next move. And now, it would appear he’s ready for the next chapter, taking to Instagram to share the album cover and release date for his upcoming album Welcome To O Block.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

“Welcome to O’Block next Friday,” he captions, sharing the artwork on IG. “Preorder link in bio.” While he doesn’t opt to say much more, Lil Durk made sure to add a bit of additional hype. “Finna get real scary,” he comments, all but guaranteeing an appearance or two. Moneybagg Yo also came through to lend his support with some simple but effective fire emojis. As for the release date, look for King Von to deliver Welcome To O Block on Friday, October 30th.

Keep an eye out for further details on the project as they surface, and don’t be surprised to see a single or two surface prior to the big drop. In the meantime, curious fans can catch up on Everything You Need To Know about King Von right here. And for those already in the know, be sure to revisit some of his prior tapes, including the fan-favorite Levron James and Grandson, Vol. 1. Are you excited for a new album from King Von?