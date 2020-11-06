Rap Basement

King Von Dead At Age 26: Report

Posted By on November 6, 2020

King Von’s best friend and producer confirms that the rapper has died following a shoot-out with Quando Rondo’s crew.

King Von is reportedly dead following a shoot-out with Quando Rondo’s crew, as confirmed by his best friend and producer, DJ On Da Beat.

This morning, rumors started circulating about a shooting that happened outside of an Atlanta nightclub, involving King Von and Quando Rondo. Two people were confirmed to have died and one person, reportedly King Von, was left in critical condition at the hospital. 

DJ On Da Beat has officially confirmed that King Von did not survive his injuries.

“My heart can’t take this. No bro. Why you. Why bro,” wrote the producer. “Please just FaceTime me bro. Why they had to take you. Ima see you again this shit ain’t over. It’s far from over. We still just getting started. RIP my Bestfriend. The only n***a to listen to me word for word from day 1. We sat on FaceTime for hours making songs together. Every bar had a meaning snd every song was a live of our soul. Every moment meant something and to grow wit you made me feel like I was a real producer. I love you bro @kingvonfrmdao.”

King Von had just released his new album Welcome To O Block last week.


Prince Williams/Getty Images

King Von will be missed tremendously in the hip-hop community and he will be remembered as one of the most authentic storytellers in modern rap. If you’re not familiar with him, read more about the Lil Durk-affiliated rapper here. Our condolences go out to his family, friends, and all of his fans.

Rest in peace, King Von.

Via HNHH

