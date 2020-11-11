Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Chief Keef’s Manager Says Rapper Spent “4 Racks” On Lean: Report
106
0
Bow Wow Denies Working On Doc With Romeo Miller: “I Wish Him The Best”
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1324
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1310
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

King Von Owned His Masters, Royalties Go To His Family

Posted By on November 10, 2020

King Von’s manager that there are two albums worth of material already recorded.

In an incredibly in-depth interview with Akademiks yesterday, King Von‘s manager Jameson Francois detailed the harrowing moments of Von’s death for the first time while also addressing recent claims made by Asian Doll, Von’s ex-girlfriend. But more importantly, he revealed Von’s hustle in the music industry and how his family will be taken care of moving forward. Francois revealed that Von had owned all of his masters with future royalty payments going towards his two kids and his family members.

“As a team, our number one focus is to make sure that his immediate family is taken care of. His mom. You know, his sisters, his brothers. Von had two kids. Just making sure they got a trust. Trust funds. Whatever income,” he said. Francois said that Von never actually signed to anybody. His deals with EMPIRE were “commitment projects,” as Francois put it. 

“He owns all his masters. He wasn’t an artist that sold his publishing. So, everything belongs to him,” he said. “It’s a blessing from God because his kids and his family will be good for the rest of they life.”

Francois added that Von’s catalog will be “very lucrative” once he recoups the project he released under EMPIRE.

“He had two more projects that he could’ve dropped. Von was an artist that — work ethic was phenomenal,” he added. 

King Von recently released his album, Welcome To O-Block at the end of October. RIP Grandson. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Bow Wow Denies Working On Doc With Romeo Miller: “I Wish Him The Best”
106 525 8
0
Chief Keef’s Manager Says Rapper Spent “4 Racks” On Lean: Report
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Chief Keef’s Manager Says Rapper Spent “4 Racks” On Lean: Report
106
0
Bow Wow Denies Working On Doc With Romeo Miller: “I Wish Him The Best”
106
0
Lizzo Fires Off Nicki Minaj’s “Bottom’s Up” Verse & Barbz Weren’t Happy
172
0
NLE Choppa Warns Of “Foul” Fast-Food Chains Serving Vegan Items
146
0
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Signs Christina Aguilera To Management Deal
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Alkaline Nuh Wife
79
0
Courtney Bell Feat. Boogie Lion's Den
106
0
Wheezy Feat. Future & Yo Gotti Guillotine
106
0
tobi lou Feat. Dreezy OKAY
132
0
600Breezy Stay Dangerous
79
0
Jaden I'm Ready
119
0
Rico Nasty OhFr?
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

NAV Feat. Lil Baby “Don’t Need Friends” Video
238
0
Beanz Breaks Down Why “Belly” Is Her GOAT Movie In “Top 5”
238
2
J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
278
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Chief Keef’s Manager Says Rapper Spent “4 Racks” On Lean: Report
Bow Wow Denies Working On Doc With Romeo Miller: “I Wish Him The Best”
Lizzo Fires Off Nicki Minaj’s “Bottom’s Up” Verse & Barbz Weren’t Happy