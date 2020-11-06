King Von Rumored To Be In Critical Condition After Shooting: Report

King Von is rumored to have been shot after an altercation with Quando Rondo in an Atlanta nightclub. He is said to be in critical condition.

According to a report by AJC, a fight outside of Atlanta’s Monaco Hookah Lounge resulted in gunfire, leading to two people being fatally shot. An argument between two groups, reportedly King Von and Quando Rondo‘s crews, took place at around 3 AM outside the club. Two people have been confirmed dead, and multiple others were injured.

“That physical altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire with those groups,” said Atlanta police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek. “Two police officers who were working at that particular club, or lounge, noticed the altercation and engaged some of the people involved. There was an exchange of gunfire with police as well.”

The report reads that two people died and one person, rumored to be King Von, was brought to the hospital in critical condition.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Information is still coming in regarding this situation. HotNewHipHop has reached out to King Von’s team and, so far, we have not received a response.

We will keep an eye on this situation as it develops and update you accordingly.

Please pray for King Von. If you’re not familiar with the up-and-coming rapper, affiliated with Lil Durk, find out everything there is to know about Von here.

