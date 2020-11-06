Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
106
0
Childish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He Is
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1244
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1125
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

King Von Rumored To Be In Critical Condition After Shooting: Report

Posted By on November 6, 2020

King Von is rumored to have been shot following an altercation with Quando Rondo.

King Von is rumored to have been shot after an altercation with Quando Rondo in an Atlanta nightclub. He is said to be in critical condition.

According to a report by AJC, a fight outside of Atlanta’s Monaco Hookah Lounge resulted in gunfire, leading to two people being fatally shot. An argument between two groups, reportedly King Von and Quando Rondo‘s crews, took place at around 3 AM outside the club. Two people have been confirmed dead, and multiple others were injured.

“That physical altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire with those groups,” said Atlanta police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek. “Two police officers who were working at that particular club, or lounge, noticed the altercation and engaged some of the people involved. There was an exchange of gunfire with police as well.”

The report reads that two people died and one person, rumored to be King Von, was brought to the hospital in critical condition.


Prince Williams/Getty Images

Information is still coming in regarding this situation. HotNewHipHop has reached out to King Von’s team and, so far, we have not received a response.

We will keep an eye on this situation as it develops and update you accordingly.

Please pray for King Von. If you’re not familiar with the up-and-coming rapper, affiliated with Lil Durk, find out everything there is to know about Von here.

[via] + [via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
106 525 8
0
Childish Gambino Gives Fans Insight Into His Next Project
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
106
0
Childish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He Is
132
0
Lil Durk Learned Of King Von’s Shooting On IG Livege
251
0
Childish Gambino Gives Fans Insight Into His Next Project
93
0
Conway The Machine Teases “From King To A God” Deluxe
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Russ Congrats Freestyle
79
0
88GLAM East To West
146
0
J.I.D Feat. Conway Ballads
146
0
24kGoldn Feat. Justin Bieber, J Balvin & iann dior Mood (Remix)
185
0
Pooh Shiesty Feat. Lil Durk Back In Blood
159
0
42 Dugg Free Woo
106
0
Doe Boy Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Bussin
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Beanz Breaks Down Why “Belly” Is Her GOAT Movie In “Top 5”
53
0
J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
172
0
$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
Childish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He Is
Lil Durk Learned Of King Von’s Shooting On IG Livege