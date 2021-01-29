King Von, Yelawolf, Saweetie & More: Gold & Platinum Round-Up

A new batch of RIAA certifications have arrived, and this past week or so has seen many artists receiving gold and platinum plaques to add to — or even start — their collections. For starters, the late King Von received his fourth plaque, this time a gold one for “Crazy Story Pt 3” off his 2019 mixtape Grandson Pt 1. 24KGLDN pulled in a few plaques as well, both platinum, for “City Of Angels” and the Iann Diorr-assisted “Mood.” Unsurprisingly, the viral-hit “Whoopty” has landed CJ his first plaque, a gold that seems destined to upgrade into platinum before long.

John Parra/Getty Images

Joyner Lucas secured his fifth plaque for “ADHD,” the title track off his recent studio album, adding another gold to his collection. Kevin Gates landed a pair, with a gold for “Big Gangsta” and a platinum for “Me Too.” NLE Choppa‘s “Top Shotta” landed him a gold, while Saweetie pulled a boss move with her “Tap In” granting her a third platinum plaque. Yelawolf‘s southern gothic classic “Pop The Trunk” hit gold at long last, a sixth RIAA certification for the former Shady signee. And lastly, The Kid LAROI pulled in a gold plaque for “Without You,” while Lil Tjay nabbed his fifteenth plaque for “F.N,” which was officially certified platinum.

Clearly, hip-hop continues to dominate the charts, and each of the artists listed above deserve some props for these latest accomplishments. Be sure to stay tuned for further updates on the latest RIAA certifications.