King Von’s Family & Team Issue Statement To The Fans

Posted By on November 18, 2020

King Von’s family and team thank fans for the support and love following the rapper’s death.

King Von‘s death rattled the rap industry this month. The rapper was shot and killed outside of a nightclub in Atlanta on Nov. 6th, just a week after he released his album, Welcome To O-Block. As fans continue to mourn the death of the budding Chicago star, his family and team have formally issued a statement revealing future plans for his estate that include proceeding with the roll out to Welcome To O Block, as Von planned.

“Thank you to everyone who has showed their outpouring of love for King Von. You all played a massive role in Von’s accomplishments, and by continuing to play his music and sharing your stories about how he has inspired and influenced you all, you’re keeping his legacy alive.

To celebrate Von’s artistry vision, and the immense love that he had for his fans, we will be continuing his roll out to Welcome To O’Block while working to share unreleased music and interviews that he devoted his creativity into completing. Von had also been working on new endeavors that we will be announcing down the line.”

Von’s manager, who was also shot on the night of Von’s death, previously revealed that Von had 2 albums already recorded. Chances are his family and team will put them out in 2021. 

Read the full statement from Von’s family below. 

Via HNHH

